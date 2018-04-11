Super Channel to Rebrand

Super Channel is pleased to announce that it will undergo a significant transformation on June 4, 2018 with the introduction of an overall corporate re-brand, as well as a repositioning and reprogramming of two of its existing channels.

Super Channel One (SC1) and Super Channel Two (SC2) will be re-branded as Super Channel Fuse and Super Channel Heart & Home. These will join existing channels, Super Channel Vault and GINX Esports TV Canada, to form a newly branded suite of channels, under the Super Channel Entertainment Network flagship brand.

Details about the company’s new corporate branding elements, including a fresh new on-air and on-line look, will be unveiled later this spring prior to the June 4th launch of the rebrand. New channel logos and on-air look for Super Channel Fuse, Super Channel Heart & Home and Super Channel Vault will tie into the company’s new corporate logo and branding. GINX Esports TV Canada will retain its current logo and brand identity, while complementing the new look.

“The newly re-branded and repositioned Super Channel will offer subscribers value and variety for every member of the household,” said Don McDonald, President and CEO. “We have been actively engaging with our subscribers and listening to what they tell us they want to see. Each channel’s program offering will be a distinct and diverse cross-section of programming, offering one-stop entertainment at an attractive and affordable subscription price point.”

Super Channel is premium entertainment at its best, offering four diverse and dynamic HD/SD channels, plus Super Channel On Demand, free with each subscription. The new channel line-up will include:

Super Channel Fuse (formerly SC1):

A dynamic fusion of premium programming including exclusive series, movies, documentaries, sports, stand-up comedy and concerts. All uncut and commercial free. Programming includes current Super Channel exclusive series such as Homeland, Berlin Station, Mr. Mercedes, Get Shorty, Harlots, ICE, Deep State and the upcoming American Gods. Canadian series include Forgive Me and What Would Sal Do?, as well as the recently announced Super Channel Original series PURE.

Super Channel Heart & Home (formerly SC2):

Feel-good entertainment featuring heartwarming and wholesome series and movies, for everyone in your home. TV you can trust, with shows you’ll love. Programming to include all five seasons of When Calls the Heart, seasons one through three of Cedar Cove, as well as a variety of Hallmark Channel Original movies, with future programming to be announced.

Super Channel Vault (launched April 2017):

A hand-picked collection of fan favourites and critically acclaimed movies, spanning a variety of genres and decades, including such hits as Alien, Slumdog Millionaire, The Green Mile, Million Dollar Baby, The Shining, Sherlock Holmes and Risky Business.

GINX Esports TV Canada (launched May 2017):

The definitive source for Canadian esports enthusiasts, featuring live tournaments, news and gaming lifestyle programming from around the world.

Super Channel On Demand

Entertainment at your fingertips. Unlimited access to Super Channel’s programming, included free with your subscription.

