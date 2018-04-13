Super Channel to premiere espionage drama DEEP STATE – May 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the eight-episode espionage drama DEEP STATE, from Fox Network Groups Content Distribution, will make its Canadian broadcast premiere on Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode of the Super Channel exclusive series will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast.

To view the trailer for DEEP STATE click here<https://www.superchannel. ca/show/74265433/deep-state# video>.

Starring acclaimed actor Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Zero Dark Thirty) and Game of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie, DEEP STATE is a high-stakes contemporary thriller, moving between the deeply personal story of a family man fighting to escape his past and the violent, dark excesses of government and global corporate power.

“DEEP STATE is an intriguing espionage thriller that is an ideal complement to our growing slate of premium series in this genre,” said Melissa Kajpust, Vice President, Programming. “With its timely, multi-layered plot and excellent cast, fans of Homeland and Berlin Station are going to want to add this to their must-see list.’

DEEP STATE centers around Max Easton (Strong), an ex-spy whose past comes back to haunt him when he’s summoned away from his new life in the Pyrenees by George White (Alistair Petrie, The Night Manager, Rogue One), head of a covert MI6/CIA team known as “The Section.” White convinces Max to return to the field to avenge the death of his estranged son Harry (Dempsie). But the stakes are soon raised when Max finds himself at the heart of a covert intelligence war, immersed in a widespread conspiracy to profit from the spread of chaos in the Middle East. As Max enters into a dangerous game with powerful corporations willing to go to great lengths to protect their reputation and bury their secrets, who can he trust? Who is telling the truth? And what must be done to uncover it? To find out, Max is going to have to throw himself back into the dangerous and brutal life he so desperately tried to leave behind.

DEEP STATE features a stellar ensemble cast including the Olivier award winning and BAFTA/Tony nominated actor Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Zero Dark Thirty, Kingsman-The Golden Circle), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones, Skins), Karima McAdams (Vikings), Alistair Petrie (The Night Manager, Rogue One), Anastasia Griffith (Damages, Once Upon a Time), Lyne Renée (Split), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Kingsley Ben-Adir (King Arthur: Legend of The Sword), Pip Torrens (The Crown) and Fares Fares (Tyrant).

The extraordinary production team behind the project include Emmy® Award-winning producer Hilary Bevan Jones (Cracker, State of Play, Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot), showrunner, writer, co-creator and director Matthew Parkhill (Rogue), co-creator, writer and executive producer Simon Maxwell (American Odyssey), director Robert Connolly (The Slap, Balibo), executive producers Alan Greenspan (Donnie Brasco, High Fidelity) and Helen Flint (Close to the Enemy), producers Tom Nash (The Escape Artist, The Dark Outside) and Khadija Alami (Homeland) and BAFTA Award-winning production designer Pat Campbell (Wolf Hall). Jeff Ford and Sara Johnson are the executive producers for Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa.

