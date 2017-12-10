Super Channel Concert Series kicks off on New Year’s Eve with Mumford & Sons: Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder

Get ready to rock. Super Channel is pleased to announce that the spectacular concert film, Mumford & Sons: Live from South Africa: Dust and Thunder, will make its Canadian broadcast premiere at 9 p.m. ET (SC2) on New Year’s Eve and will be available on Super Channel on Demand the following day.

To view the trailer for Mumford & Sons: Live from South Africa: Dust & Thunder, click here: http://www.superchannel. ca/show/72516526/mumford-sons- live-from-south-africa-dust- and-thunder/

Live from South Africa: Dust & Thunder is a spectacular concert film which chronicles the first meeting of South Africa with its favourite British band, Mumford & Sons, after a long wait. Filmed live against the beautiful Pretorian outback, award-winning director Dick Carruthers gets to the very heart of what makes Mumford & Sons such a special act as the band performs new songs and classic hits in front of an exhilarated crowd.

Mumford & Sons is the first of five exclusive concert films recently acquired from Eagle Rock Entertainment, that viewers can look forward to as part of the Super Channel Concert Series. With at least one new concert premiere a month, other upcoming concerts include:

Black Sabbath: The End of the End – premieres Friday, January 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The End of The End chronicles the final tour from the band who forged the sound of metal – Black Sabbath. On February 4, 2017, the band took to the stage in Birmingham, the city where it all began, to play the 81st and final gig of The End Tour – bringing down the curtain on a career that spanned almost half a century. The band’s loyal following spans generations and this is the opportunity for fans, young and old, to come together and see the boys from Birmingham doing what they do best, almost 50 years after they started. This is the final word from the greatest metal band of all time

OneRepublic: Live in South Africa – premieres Friday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET

OneRepublic arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, to play for 20,000 fans in an explosion of light and sound. Over a decade that saw them go from struggling musicians to multi-platinum, award-winning artists and one of the most popular bands on the planet, headlining a South African tour was the fulfilment of a dream and a promise.

Imagine Dragons: Smoke & Mirrors Live – premieres Friday, March 23 at 9 p.m. ET

A truly visually impressive concert from American rock band Imagine Dragons. Filmed in 4K by Dick Carruthers in July 2015 in front of a packed out, enthusiastic and emotional crowd at the Air Canada Centre, Toronto. Featured songs include the big hits “Radioactive”, “Demons” and “It’s Time”.

Sting: Live at the Olympia Paris – premieres Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Sting’s 57th & 9th World Tour celebrates his first rock/pop album in more than a decade. This concert, filmed in April 2017 at the Paris Olympia, reflects the impulsive energy of the 57th & 9th album recording sessions. Blistering performances of new songs including the infectious, guitar driven “I Can’t Stop Thinking About You,” and the anthemic “50,000,” alongside classics from The Police as well as Sting’s illustrious solo career, showcase the full range of his musical styles and songwriting influences.

