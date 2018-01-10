Super Channel acquires Mr. Mercedes and The Oath from Sony Pictures Television

Super Channel is pleased to announce that it has acquired two new dramatic series from Sony Pictures Television.

The critically acclaimed, mystery thriller, Mr. Mercedes, based on the best-selling detective novel from Stephen King and adapted for television by David E. Kelley, will make its Canadian broadcast premiere on Thursday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode of the ten-part first season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast.

The ten-episode, dramatic crime series, The Oath, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc, will premiere on Tuesday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode of the ten-part first season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast.

“We are thrilled to be bringing these outstanding series from Sony to Super Channel,” said Melissa Kajpust, Director of Programming, International Distributors and Canadian Pre-Sales. “Mr. Mercedes is a complex, compelling thriller with an incredible ensemble cast and we know Stephen King fans are going to be thrilled to finally be able to see it in Canada. The Oath is a unique crime drama that explores the clandestine world of police gangs. Both series offer something unique and highly entertaining, that are sure to resonate with our viewers.”

About Mr. Mercedes:

Mr. Mercedes is based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, and Ally McBeal) wrote and adapted for television and Jack Bender (Lost, Under the Dome, Game of Thrones) directed multiple episodes. The duo serve as executive producers, along with King and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey.

Leading the Mr. Mercedes cast are Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) as Detective Bill Hodges, Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, Kelly Lynch (Magic City) as Deborah Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (Avatar) as Detective Peter Dixon, Robert Stanton (Mercury Rising) as Anthony “Robi” Frobisher, Breeda Wool (Unreal) as Lou Linklatter, Justine Lupe (Francis Ha) as Holly Gibney, and Ann Cusack (Nightcrawler) as Olivia Trelawney, with Mary Louise-Parker (Weeds) as Janey Patterson, and Holland Taylor (The Truman Show) as Ida Silver.

Mr. Mercedes follows demented killer Brady Hartsfield (Treadaway) who taunts retired police detective Bill Hodges (Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again.

The series, produced by Sonar Entertainment, has been picked up for a second season by Audience Network in the U.S. and will continue on with King’s best-selling Bill Hodge’s trilogy which includes “Mr. Mercedes”, “Finders Keepers” and “End of Watch”.

About The Oath:

The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut, but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Created by Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), who worked as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 of which as an undercover officer, the series takes an unforgiving look at the complicated dynamics in these organizations and documents the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.

The Oath stars Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, Gran Torino), Arlen Escarpeta (The Magicians), Katrina Law (Training Day), J.J. Soria (Animal Kingdom, The Fosters) and Game of Thrones alum, Sean Bean.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are: Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries), Eve Mauro (CSI Miami), Kwame Patterson (The Wire, American Crime Story), Linda Purl (Homeland, True Blood) and Elisabeth Röhm (Law & Order).

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, Anne Clements (StartUp) and Joe Halpin who is also creator, writer and showrunner. The series is directed by Jeff T. Thomas (Blindspot, Wayward Pines) and Luis Prieto (Kidnap, StartUp).

