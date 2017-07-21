Super Channel acquires dark comedy series, Get Shorty

Super Channel is pleased to announce that it has acquired the ten-episode hour-long dark comedy, Get Shorty, from MGM Television. Based in part on the 1990 best-selling novel of the same name by Elmore Leonard, the series will make its Canadian broadcast premiere on Wednesday, September 20 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode will also be available on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast.

“We are ecstatic to have Super Channel as the home of Get Shorty in Canada,” said Melissa Kajpust, Director of Programming, International Distributors and Canadian Pre-Sales. “The series delivers everything a premium cable audience is looking for – exceptional cast and characters, great writing, healthy doses of dramatic tension and dark humour, all set in the unconventional world of a hitman trying to make it in Hollywood. We know our viewers are going to love it.”

The cast, led by Screen Actors Guild Award(r) and BAFTA TV Award nominee Chris O’Dowd (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, The Sapphires, Bridesmaids) and multiple Emmy(r) winner Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond, Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood), includes Sean Bridgers (Rectify, Room); Lidia Porto (Horrible Bosses 2); Megan Stevenson (Review); Goya Robles (11:55); Lucy Walters (Power) and Carolyn Dodd (The Adventures of Catty Wompus).

O’Dowd plays Miles Daly, a hitman from Nevada who tries to become a movie producer in Hollywood as a means to leave his criminal past behind and win back his recently-estranged family. There, he meets Rick Moreweather (Romano), a washed up producer of low quality films who is desperately hanging on to the rungs of Hollywood relevancy and begrudgingly becomes Miles’ partner and guide through the maze of show business. Along with his criminal associate Louis (Bridgers), Miles attempts to keep his worlds from colliding as he balances the demands of filmmaking while keeping the suspicions of the crime ring’s chief – and production bankroll – Amara (Porto) and her dangerous nephew, Yago (Robles) at bay. Also involved in the production is ambitious studio executive April Adams (Stevenson), who started in the business as Rick’s assistant, as well as Miles’ beloved daughter Emma (Dodd) – despite objections from Miles’ estranged wife, Katie (Walters).

Created for television by Davey Holmes (Shameless, In Treatment, Damages), Get Shorty is executive produced by Holmes and Emmy nominee Allen Coulter (The Sopranos, Damages) who also directs the first episode. Adam Arkin (The Americans, Billions) directed three episodes of the series and is also a co-executive producer. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

