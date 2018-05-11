Super Channel acquires Chesapeake Shores from Daniel L Paulson Distribution

Super Channel is pleased to announce that it has acquired the exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to season three of the Hallmark original series, Chesapeake Shores, from Daniel L Paulson Distribution. The ten-episode third season, currently in production on Vancouver Island, and based on the bestselling novels of the same name by Sherryl Woods, will premiere in Summer 2018 on Super Channel Heart & Home and will also be available to subscribers on Super Channel On Demand.

Chesapeake Shores will join When Calls the Heart (seasons 1-5) as one of the pillar series for Super Channel Heart & Home (currently SC 2), slated to launch on June 4th.

“We are thrilled to be bringing yet another highly successful Hallmark original series to our lineup for Super Channel Heart & Home,” said Melissa Kajpust, Vice President, Programming. “With its multi-generational, heartfelt storylines, Chesapeake Shores has something for all ages to relate to and enjoy together, making it a perfect addition to our wholesome, feel-good programming for the channel.”

Dan Paulson, President of Daniel L. Paulson Distribution, said “I’m thrilled that Chesapeake Shores will be airing on Super Channel Heart & Home. The service shares my company’s interest in family entertainment which allows viewers to relate to the same challenges that they meet in their own lives, with the stories always ending with hope and promise for a better future. Being able to adapt from bestselling author Sherryl Woods’ books is a recipe for success, as proven in the vast, world-wide audience that has embraced this heartfelt series.”

Chesapeake Shores stars Canadian Meghan Ory (Once Upon a Time), Jesse Metcalfe (Dallas, Desperate Housewives), Golden Globe(r) nominee Treat Williams (Everwood, Hair), Academy Award(r) nominee Diane Ladd (Wild at Heart), Barbara Niven (Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove), Laci J. Mailey (Falling Skies), Emilie Ullerup (Sanctuary), Brendan Penny (Motive) and Andrew Francis (Final Destination 3). Dan Paulson and Sherryl Woods are the Executive Producers of the series and Matt Drake is the Producer.

The multi-generational family drama follows Abby O’Brien (Ory), a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother to two daughters, as she adjusts to life back in her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Abby now balances a budding relationship with her former high school sweetheart, Trace (Metcalfe), working for a firm that does business with her uncompromising father Mick (Williams) and raising two young daughters. Returning to her hometown means engaging in the lives of her siblings: Jess (Mailey) a free-spirit trying to succeed as a bed and breakfast owner; Bree (Ullerup), a playwright who buys a bookstore in Chesapeake Shores after moving back home from Chicago; Kevin (Penny), a soldier adjusting to civilian life and new romance; and Connor (Francis), a new lawyer establishing his professional career. Having returned to Chesapeake Shores shortly after Abby, the O’Brien’s once-estranged mother Megan (Niven) strives to reestablish relationships with Abby and her siblings, though the O’Brien clan primarily looks to its wise grandmother Nell (Ladd) for guidance.

