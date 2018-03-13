Second season of ICE returns to Super Channel – April 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the high-impact, serialized crime drama, ICE, from Entertainment One (eOne) will return for a second intense season on Monday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode of the ten-episode season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast. Viewers can also catch up on all of season one, currently available on Super Channel On Demand.
In addition, a free preview of the second season premiere episode will be available to subscribers and non-subscribers alike, at www.superchannel.ca/freeview/
Meanwhile, a personal tragedy drives Lady Rah to wage war on the diamond industry – from the inside. She’s determined to destroy the powerful corporate Syndicate and establish herself as reigning Queen of the diamond trade.
Ostracized from the family last season, Cam vows to bring down Jake and Freddy, permanently – no matter what the cost. He reverts back to his East London roots, and joins forces with his estranged son Malcolm (Ashley Thomas, 24: Legacy) to navigate the dangerous and extremely lucrative underworld of blood diamonds. Cam isn’t the only one reconnecting with his past. Ava (Audrey Marie Anderson, Arrow) is determined to forge her own way in the diamond industry and provide a better life for her daughter and herself, even if it means making a deal with the one person she swore she’d never ask for help… her own mother (Amy Madigan, Gone Baby Gone, Grey’s Anatomy).
Willow (Jocelyn Hudon, The Strain) gets to know the grandmother she’s been estranged from and develops her first romantic interest, with surprising consequences. And there’s a new player on the board – one with the potential to outmanoeuvre all of them.