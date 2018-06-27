Power season 5 premieres on Super Channel Fuse – July 2 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the award-winning STARZ Original series Power, will return for a highly anticipated fifth season on Monday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET (SC Fuse).

Each episode of the ten-episode fifth season will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast. Viewers can also catch up on all the drama of season four, currently available on Super Channel On Demand.

Power is the recent recipient of three 2018 NAACP Image Awards(r) including “Outstanding Drama Series” and “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series,” and was nominated for a 2017 People’s Choice Award(r) for “Favorite Premium Drama Series.” The series has been greenlit for an additional sixth season, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson scheduled to direct the season six premiere episode.

Season five picks up with James “Ghost” St. Patrick in a dangerous alliance with his former drug partner and brother-in-arms, Tommy Egan, and mortal enemy Kanan Stark. As Ghost mourns the death of his daughter Raina, he searches for vengeance and throws himself into his work, reaching new professional heights. But with this newfound publicity, his quest for blood threatens to dismantle his legitimate legacy. Ghost is blind to new enemies and, as the Feds grow closer to unmasking his true identity, Ghost must remain vigilant toward those wanting to take him down for his past criminal enterprises.

Power is a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The cast is led by Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a man trying to escape his role as a drug kingpin for a legitimized life in the elite of NYC; Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, his brother in arms in the drug business; Naturi Naughton as Ghost’s fierce wife Tasha St. Patrick; and Lela Loren as his first love, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes.

