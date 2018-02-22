National Treasure: Kiri premieres on Super Channel – March 15 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that it has acquired the dramatic, four-part series, National Treasure: Kiri, from all3media International.

The second installment of the compelling drama series from BAFTA award-winning Jack Thorne (National Treasure) will make its Canadian broadcast premiere on Thursday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1). Each episode will also be available on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast.

National Treasure: Kiri examines the abduction of a young black girl, named Kiri, who is soon-to-be-adopted by her white foster family, and the trail of lies, blame, guilt and notoriety that follows.

At the heart of the drama lies Miriam, played by BAFTA and RTS award-winner Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax), an experienced, no-nonsense social worker who loves and believes in her job, but has a maverick and instinctive approach to protecting the children in her care. Miriam arranges for Kiri to have an unsupervised visit with her biological grandparents.

But when Kiri disappears during the visit, the fingers of suspicion and blame from the police, the press, and even her colleagues, point firmly at Miriam. As the media spotlight around the story intensifies, Miriam, as well as both sets of families, are forced to ask the toughest questions, not just of themselves, but of each other.

Tobi, Lucian Msamati (Taboo, Luther), who is Kiri’s birth grandfather, finds both his race and dysfunctional relationship with his son, the prime suspect in Kiri’s murder, put under the microscope. Meanwhile Alice, Lia Williams (The Missing, The Crown), Kiri’s fiercely articulate white foster mother, watches as her family starts to crumble under the pressure of very public grief.

National Treasure: Kiri is created and written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne. George Ormond (National Treasure, Ackley Bridge, Great Expectations) and George Faber (Shameless, National Treasure, The Devil’s Whore, Skins) are executive producers of the acclaimed series. The series is produced by Toby Bentley (National Treasure, No Offence) and directed by Euros Lyn (Happy Valley, Damilola, Our Loved Boy).

