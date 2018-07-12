Mr. Mercedes season two premieres on Super Channel Fuse – Aug 22 at 10 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the second season of Mr. Mercedes, will return for another chilling season on Thursday, August 22 at 10 p.m. ET (SC Fuse).

Each episode of the ten-episode sophomore season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast. Viewers can also catch up on all the intense drama of season one currently available on Super Channel On Demand and with the Mr. Mercedes season one marathon airing on Sunday, August 19 beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET (SC Fuse).

The series, produced by Sonar Entertainment, is written by television veterans David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal) and Dennis Lehane (Mystic River, The Drop, Live by Night) and directed by Jack Bender (Game of Thrones, Lost, Under the Dome). The second season is based on Stephen King’s best-selling Bill Hodges Trilogy, which includes, “Mr. Mercedes,” “Finders Keepers” and “End of Watch.” King, Kelley, Bender, Lehane, Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill Entertainment, and Tom Lesinski and Jenna Santoianni of Sonar Entertainment serve as executive producers. Mr. Mercedes is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

The second season takes place a year after Brady Hartsfield’s thwarted attempt to perpetrate a second mass murder in the community of Bridgton, Ohio. Since the incident, Hartsfield has been hospitalized in a vegetative state. Retired Detective Bill Hodges has done his best to move on from his Brady obsession, teaming up with Holly Gibney to open Finders Keepers, a private investigative agency. But when unexplainable occurrences begin to affect hospital staff members attending to Brady, Hodges is haunted by the feeling that Brady is somehow responsible.

Returning cast from season one includes Brendan Gleeson (Harry Potter) as Detective Bill Hodges, Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight) as Jerome Robinson, Scott Lawrence (Avatar) as Detective Peter Dixon, Breeda Wool (UnREAL) as Lou Linklatter, Justine Lupe (Francis Ha) as Holly Gibney, Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Donna Hodges, and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) as Ida Silver.

Season two sees new cast members Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) as Brady Hartsfield’s doctor Dr. Felix Babineau, Tessa Ferrer (Grey’s Anatomy) as Dr. Babineau’s wife Cora Babineau, and Maximiliano Hernandez (Sicario) as Assistant DA Antonio Montez, join the cast.

