Homeland returns to Super Channel for season 7 – Sun Feb 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the Emmy(r) and Golden Globe(r) winning, hit drama series Homeland, will return for its seventh exciting season on Sunday, February 11 at 9 p.m. ET (SC1), day and date with its U.S. premiere on SHOWTIME(r). Each episode of the 12-episode season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast.

Homeland fans in Canada can catch up on all of season six, which is currently available exclusively on Super Channel On Demand or with the Homeland Season 6 Marathon – Saturday, February 10 (episodes 1-6) and Sunday, February 11 (episodes 7-12) beginning at 12 p.m. ET each day.

Starring Emmy, Screen Actors Guild(r) and Golden Globe winner Claire Danes and Emmy and Tony(r) winner Mandy Patinkin, the cast of series regulars also includes returning actors Elizabeth Marvel, Linus Roache, Maury Sterling and Jake Weber, and joining the cast this season is acclaimed actor Morgan Spector (Boardwalk Empire). Homeland is currently filming in Richmond, Virginia.

At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie (Danes) by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios for SHOWTIME, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and is based on the original Israeli series Prisoners of War by Gideon Raff. Along with Gansa and Gordon, the executive producers for season seven are Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem.

