Heads Up Daily (HUD) premieres tonight on Super Channel

Super Channel is pleased to announce that Heads Up Daily (HUD), a fun and fast-paced, hour-long daily show of curated esports content, makes its Canadian debut tonight for gaming fans, at 7 p.m. ET on Super Channel (SC1). Each episode will also be available on GINX Esports TV Canada the following day at 12 p.m. ET, as well as available on Super Channel On Demand.

A Super Channel original production from QYOU Productions, a division of QYOU Media Inc (TSXV:QYOU), Heads Up Daily, or HUD, is the go-to TV destination for all things relating to esports and video game culture. In each episode our fun and colourful hosts bring in a constantly changing lineup of guests, from esports professionals to game developers to popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers, to recap recent esports tournaments, break down top plays, discuss hot topics in the world of gaming, and preview upcoming events. HUD combines the best elements of sports news television and variety shows to offer viewers a unique look at the world of gaming.

“We are very excited to introduce our subscribers to Heads Up Daily, our first original production for Ginx Esports TV Canada, North America’s first 24-hour esports channel, which we launched this past May”, said Don McDonald, President and CEO of Super Channel. “We couldn’t be happier with the quality and content of the series and are launching it on Super Channel to give our viewers who may have not yet discovered GINX, a taste of what the exciting world of esports has to offer.”

“We are thrilled to launch the world premiere of our new esports format HUD with Super Channel,” said Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder, QYOU Productions Inc. “This is a big milestone for QYOU as we begin to push HUD out via new and existing distribution partnerships globally over the coming months. Our showrunner Carl-Edwin Michel and his team at Northern Arena Productions are ensuring that this show will combine broad appeal with an authenticity that ensures it is made by gamers for gamers.”

Shot daily in Mississauga, ON from its newly constructed, state-of-the art set, HUD will be hosted by Marissa Roberto and Brody Moore.

Marissa Roberto has been working professionally in the video game industry for almost a decade. Her work includes host of long running geek-centric TV shows EP Daily and Reviews on the Run, host of Xbox Canada’s community show #XboxAllForOne, and Host/Brand Manager for Canada’s largest esports organizer Northern Arena. https://twitter.com/ MarissaRoberto

Brody “Liefx” Moore started his passion for gaming at an early age, with a competitive mindset soon to follow. Whether it’s playing, organizing, or casting, esports are his life. A technology guru with more new gadgets than friends, he is currently an RLCS Caster, twitch partner, and all-around weirdo, who will bring his knowledge and passion for all things esports to HUD. https://twitter.com/Liefx

