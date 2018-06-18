Harlots season 2 premieres on Super Channel Fuse – Thurs July 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the critically acclaimed period drama Harlots, will return for a second salacious season on Thursday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ET (SC Fuse).

Each episode of the eight episode second season, will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast. Viewers can also catch up on all the bold drama of season one currently available on Super Channel On Demand and with the Harlots season one marathon on Saturday, July 7 beginning at 8 a.m. ET (SC Fuse).

Season two of Harlots dives deeper into the feuds, betrayals, and carnal connections amongst the characters, highlighting an incredibly relevant story about gender disparity and socio-economic unrest.

Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots follows the Wells family, led by matriarch Margaret (Samantha Morton). When her daughter Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay) places herself in the home of arch-rival bawd Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville), their toxic and deep-set rivalry is taken to a dangerous new level.

Liv Tyler (Gunpowder, The Leftovers) joins the cast for season two as Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam, an alluring and wealthy socialite who is drawn by Charlotte into the plot against Lydia, as well.

Inspired by the stories of real women, Harlots is a powerful family drama as explored from the female perspective. The series stars Manville, Brown Findlay, and Morton and hails from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter, with Coky Giedroyc returning as lead director and Grainne Marmion producing.

