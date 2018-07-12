Chesapeake Shores season 3 premieres on Super Channel Heart & Home – Sun Aug 5 at 9 pm ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that season three of the Hallmark original series, Chesapeake Shores, will make its Canadian premiere on Sunday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET, joining other Hallmark original series When Calls the Heart and Cedar Cove, on Super Channel Heart & Home. Season three of the multi-generational family drama, currently shooting on Vancouver Island, premieres day and date with its US premiere on the Hallmark Channel.

Based on the novels of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods, the series stars Jesse Metcalfe (Dallas), Canadian Meghan Ory (Once Upon A Time), Golden Globe(r) nominee Treat Williams (Everwood, Hair), Academy Award(r) nominee Diane Ladd (Wild At Heart), Barbara Niven (Cedar Cove), Emilie Ullerup (Sanctuary) and Canadians Laci J. Mailey (Falling Skies), Brendan Penny (Motive) and Andrew Francis (Final Destination 3). Gregory Harrison (One Tree Hill), Victor Webster and Jerry Trimble return to guest star in season three.

Season three of Chesapeake Shores follows Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman, divorcee and mother to twin daughters, as she adjusts to life back in her hometown of Chesapeake Shores. Rekindling her romance with Trace (Jesse Metcalfe), her former high school sweetheart, Abby discovers that their relationship will be rocked by not only his newfound fame, but also her responsibility to protect her daughters. Returning to her hometown also means engaging in the lives and loves of her siblings: Jess (Laci J. Mailey) a free-spirit and owner of a successful bed and breakfast; Bree (Emilie Ullerup), a former playwright who buys a bookstore in Chesapeake Shores who has written a family tell-all; Kevin (Brendan Penny), a soldier adjusting to civilian life, a new career and a newly serious romance; and Connor (Andrew Francis), a lawyer who is finally stepping out of his brother’s shadow. With the support of their uncompromising, highly successful businessman-father, Mick (Treat Williams), their once-estranged mother, Megan (Barbara Niven), and their wise grandmother Nell (Diane Ladd), the O’Briens are a family that must face life’s challenges, but always finds hope in their enduring love toward one another as they navigate life, love, career and romance.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

