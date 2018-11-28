Berlin Station returns to Super Channel for Season Three – Jan 7 at 9pm ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the modern-day spy drama, Berlin Station, will return to Super Channel this January for a third riveting season of intrigue and espionage. The ten-episode third season is set to premiere on Monday, January 7 at 9 p.m. ET (SC Fuse).

Each episode will also be available to viewers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast and viewers can also catch up on all the drama and deception of season two, currently available on Demand.

Season 3 takes place over the course of 11 days in Eastern and Central Europe when newly promoted Chief of Station, Valerie Edwards (Michelle Forbes), sends Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage) and Robert Kirsch (Leland Orser) on a diplomatic mission to Estonia, where they uncover signs of an impending Russian invasion, threatening to destabilize the NATO Alliance. Daniel stays behind to search for the truth, but goes MIA during his mission. The rest of the team, joined by Special Activities Case Officer Rafael Torres (Ismael Cruz Córdova), must work to unravel the conspiracy and bring Daniel home.

Berlin Station also stars Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Ashley Judd as BB Yates, Keke Palmer as April Lewis and, new this season, Ismael Cruz Córdova who joins as the unpredictable CIA agent Rafael Torres. Iconic Oscar-nominated actor, James Cromwell also joins the cast in a recurring guest role as Gilbert Dorn, a former CIA legend put out to pasture who appears on a podcast revealing information about past missions.

Berlin Station was created and is executive produced by Olen Steinhauer (author: The Tourist, All The Old Knives, The Cairo Affair).

