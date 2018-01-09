Ash vs Evil Dead returns to Super Channel for third season on Sunday, Feb 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the grooviest show on television, the Starz Original series, Ash vs Evil Dead, is set to return in all its Ash-kicking splendour for a third season on Sunday, February 25 at 10 p.m. ET (SC1), day and date with its U.S. premiere on Starz. With more grisly battles, ghoulish banter and blood-drenched fun than ever, each episode of the ten-episode, half-hour series will also be available to subscribers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its weekly linear broadcast.

To view the trailer for Ash vs Evil Dead season three visit: http://www.superchannel.ca/ show/63838109/ash-vs-evil- dead#video

Canadian fans can also catch up on all ten episodes of the previous season currently available on Super Channel On Demand.

The season three premiere episode, “Family,” written by showrunner Mark Verheiden and directed by Mark Beesley finds that Ash has gone from zero to hero in Elk Grove! With evil defeated and humanity saved, there was only one thing left to do: open a hardware store. His peace is short lived when evil returns with a new target close to his heart, when he discovers he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. Blood is thicker than water in the battle of good vs Evil Dead.

Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead, Burn Notice) leads the cast, reprising the role of Ash Williams; Lucy Lawless (Salem, Spartacus) as Ruby, devises her most diabolical plan to defeat Ash and raise hell on earth; Ray Santiago (Touch, Meet the Fockers) as Pablo Simon Bolivar, forever loyal to Jefe (Ash) will realize his true destiny in the battle against evil; and Dana DeLorenzo (A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas) as Kelly Maxwell, whose single goal is to kill Ruby and end the Evil Dead torment once and for all.

New to the cast for season three are Arielle Carver-O’Neill (House Husbands) as Brandy Barr, Ash’s long-lost daughter left in his care when her mother meets an untimely demise; Lindsay Farris (Home and Away, Primal) as Dalton, leader of an ancient order called the Knights of Sumeria, who seek Ash to lead their fight against The Dark Ones. Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) returns as Brock Williams to warn Ash from beyond the grave.

The Evil Dead original filmmakers Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Bruce Campbell serve as executive producers on season three along with Ivan Raimi and Rick Jacobson. Mark Verheiden serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner. Ian Williams serves as Co-Producer and Moira Grant serves as Producer.

