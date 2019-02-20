Arctic thriller, FORTITUDE, returns to Super Channel for third and final season

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the third and final season of the chilling Arctic thriller, Fortitude, will premiere on Super Channel Fuse on Monday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Each hour-long episode of the gripping four-part conclusion will also be available on Super Channel On Demand, the day following its linear broadcast premiere.

Blood runs cold as new visitors arrive in Fortitude and new horrors are unearthed. To view the trailer for season three, click here.

Returning key cast for the final chapter includes Dennis Quaid, Richard Dormer, Sienna Guillory, Luke Treadaway, Alexandra Moen, Mia Jexen and Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson.

The third installment of the series picks up where the second finished with the death of Governor Munk hanging over the town. Two new police officers are in town from Oslo, sent to Fortitude to investigate the murder, and soon learn the inhabitants of the most staggeringly beautiful place on earth have a lot to overcome…

