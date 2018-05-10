American Gods to premiere on Super Channel – June 20 at 9 pm ET

Super Channel is pleased to announce that the eight-episode first season of American Gods, produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) and adapted from Neil Gaiman’s bestselling contemporary fantasy novel, will make its Canadian broadcast premiere on Wednesday, June 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Super Channel Fuse. (As previously announced, effective June 4th, SC 1 will be rebranded as Super Channel Fuse). Each episode will also be available to subscribers on Super Channel On Demand the day following its linear broadcast.

Adapted from the award-winning novel of the same title, American Gods follows the story of a war brewing between old and new Gods: the traditional Gods of mythological roots from around the world, steadily losing believers to an upstart pantheon of Gods reflecting society’s modern love of money, technology, media, celebrity and drugs. Its protagonist, Shadow Moon, is an ex-con who becomes bodyguard and travelling partner to Mr. Wednesday, a conman but one of the older Gods, on a cross-country mission to gather his forces in preparation to battle the new deities.

The cast of American Gods includes Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon; Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday; Emily Browning as Laura Moon; Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney; Yetide Badaki as Bilquis; Bruce Langley as Technical Boy; Crispin Glover as Mr. World; Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith; Gillian Anderson as Media; Kristin Chenoweth as Easter; Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare as Czernobog; Omid Abtahi (Damien, Sleeper Cell) as Salim; Orlando Jones (Madiba, Sleepy Hollow) as Mr. Nancy; Chris Obi (Snow White and the Huntsman, The Counselor) as Anubis; Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys) as Mr. Ibis; Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law) as Vulcan and Mousa Kraish (Superbad, Fast & Furious) as The Jinn.

