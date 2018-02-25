“Paterno” Debuts Saturday, April 7 on HBO

Paterno – ORIGINAL MINI-SERIES

Starring Al Pacino and directed by Barry Levinson, this drama centers on Penn State’s Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims. The film also stars Riley Keough as Sara Ganim, the 23-year-old journalist who first reported on the Sandusky case for the Patriot-News; Kathy Baker as Sue Paterno, Joe’s wife; Greg Grunberg as Scott Paterno and Larry Mitchell as Jay Paterno, Joe’s sons; and Annie Parisse as Mary Kay Paterno, Joe’s daughter.

HBO original film premieres April 7 on HBO Canada @ 8pm ET

