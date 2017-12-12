MOSAIC, STEVEN SODERBERGH’S SIX-PART LIMITED SERIES STARRING SHARON STONE, DEBUTS OVER FIVE CONSECUTIVE NIGHTS ON HBO STARTING JAN. 22

MOSAIC, a six-part limited series from Steven Soderbergh (Oscar® winner for “Traffic”; Emmy® winner for HBO’s “Behind The Candelabra”), explores the psychological underpinnings of love and murder in a small town, blurring the line between reality and memory. The series debuts MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-8:50 p.m. ET/PT), followed by other episodes debuting subsequent nights – Jan. 23, 24 and 25 – at the same time, with the final two episodes debuting back-to-back on Friday, Jan. 26 at the same time.

MOSAIC stars Sharon Stone (“Basic Instinct”; Oscar® nominee for “Casino”), along with an ensemble cast that includes Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound,” “On the Road”), Frederick Weller (“In Plain Sight,” “The Beach Boys: An American Family”), Jennifer Ferrin (“Hell on Wheels,” CINEMAX’s “The Knick”), Beau Bridges (“Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex”), Paul Reubens (“Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,” “Gotham”), Devin Ratray (“The Tick,” “Blue Ruin”), James Ransone (“The First,” HBO’s “Generation Kill”), Jeremy Bobb (“Manhunt: Unabomber,” CINEMAX’s “The Knick”), Michael Cerveris (“The Tick,” “Gotham”) and Maya Kazan (HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” CINEMAX’s “The Knick”).

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Ed Solomon (“Men in Black,” “Charlie’s Angels”), MOSAIC is executive produced by Casey Silver (“Godless,” “The Forbidden Kingdom”) and Michael Polaire (“Logan Lucky,” CINEMAX’s “The Knick”). Adrian Sack is co-executive producer.

Set against the backdrop of a mountain resort town, MOSAIC follows popular children’s book author and illustrator Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone), whose literary success makes her a local celebrity in the tight-knit community. At the annual fundraiser, where she is accompanied by trusted friend and confidante JC (Paul Reubens), she sets her sights on a handsome, young newcomer in town, aspiring graphic artist Joel Hurley (Garrett Hedlund). Encouraged by the doting and flirtatious Olivia, he accepts her offer for a place to stay and work, but the unexpected arrival of Joel’s girlfriend, Laura (Maya Kazan), sends Olivia into a jealous tailspin.

Olivia subsequently has a chance meeting with charming stranger Eric Neill (Frederick Weller), another new arrival in town, whose duplicitous intentions to sweep her off her feet for financial gain have an unexpected outcome.

When Olivia disappears on New Year’s Day, leaving behind a blood-soaked studio, MOSAIC becomes an intricate whodunit, and it is up to detective Nate Henry (Devin Ratray) and Eric’s sister, Petra (Jennifer Ferrin), to unravel the mystery.

In November 2017, MOSAIC was featured as the first narrative piece on PodOp’s newly unveiled interactive, mobile storytelling app, developed by Soderbergh, Silver and their partners. Through the MOSAIC app, viewers are offered an intuitive form of engagement unlike any other, enabling them to choose from which point of view to follow the story and, in effect, build their own experience from the material created and curated by Soderbergh and Solomon. This serves as an exciting prelude to the six-part linear version of MOSAIC and allows viewers to see how Soderbergh’s narrative compares to the ones they created with the app.

MOSAIC was filmed in Park City, Utah in the winter of 2015 and 2016.

Episodes include

Episode #1

MONDAY, JAN. 22 (8:00-8:50 p.m. ET/PT)

In Summit, Utah, celebrated children’s author Olivia Lake (Sharon Stone) and her close friend, JC (Paul Reubens), attend a fete hosted by Michael O’Connor (James Ransone), a wealthy financier and neighbor who delivered seed money for Mosaic, a children’s art workshop that is her pet project. Bartending at the party is Joel (Garrett Hedlund), an aspiring artist who catches Olivia’s wandering eye. Deciding to mentor the handsome young man, Olivia offers him lodging and a workspace at her home, a remote estate with picturesque countryside views. Michael and his associate, Tom Davis (Michael Cerveris), are extremely interested in buying Olivia’s property, and when she balks, they enlist a con man, Eric Neill (Frederick Weller), to convince her to sell.

Episode #2

TUESDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-8:50 p.m.)

While criticizing Joel (Garrett Hedlund) for not telling her about his girlfriend, Laura (Maya Kazan), Olivia (Sharon Stone) finds herself emotionally drawn to Eric (Frederick Weller), who suggests they meet with Michael (James Ransone) and Tom (Michael Cerveris) about financing an expansion of Mosaic to other cities. Eric’s secretive employer chafes over Eric’s slow progress in getting Olivia to sell her property, and is floored when Eric announces he’s quitting the scam and will come clean to Olivia. That decision triggers a chain of events that ends with Olivia vanishing on New Year’s Day – and Eric targeted as the prime suspect in her disappearance

Episode #3

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24 (8:00-8:50 p.m.)

Alan Pape (Beau Bridges), a longtime veteran of the police department, is hired by Tom Davis (Michael Cerveris) to run a lucrative private-security operation in Summit. After a break in Olivia’s case, Eric’s sister, Petra (Jennifer Ferrin), queries Summit detective Nate Henry (Devin Ratray) about alibis, and heads to Louisiana to track down Joel (Garrett Hedlund), who’s relocated there with Laura (Maya Kazan). Reluctantly, he agrees to return to Summit with Petra, and ends up scouring the local bars in search of a mysterious intruder

Episode #4

THURSDAY, JAN. 25 (8:00-8:50 p.m.)

Joel’s (Garrett Hedlund) New Year’s Eve whereabouts comes under increased scrutiny after his bar buddy, Frank (Jeremy Bobb), admits to Nate (Devin Ratray) and Petra (Jennifer Ferrin) that their alibi was bogus. A visit to a New Year’s reveler clears up one issue, but the timing of another remains unclear.

Episode #5

FRIDAY, JAN. 26 (8:00-8:50 p.m.)

Though he has suspicions that the wrong man is in prison, Nate (Devin Ratray) faces major obstacles as he tries to get a subpoena on a closed case. Eric (Frederick Weller) is dogged by allegations stemming from an earlier mysterious death. An increasingly paranoid Joel (Garrett Hedlund) weighs his options as evidence against him mounts.

Episode #6 (finale)

FRIDAY, JAN. 26 (8:50-9:45 p.m.)

Determined to uncover the missing pieces of the Summit murder puzzle, Petra (Jennifer Ferrin) turns up the heat on JC (Paul Reubens), Alan (Beau Bridges) and Tom (Michael Cerveris) while probing the mining history of several interconnected Summit properties. After getting the cold shoulder from the lead prosecutor on a closed case, she finds herself treading on dangerous ground as the truth – or what she hopes is the truth – is finally revealed.

