HBO Orders Damon Lindelof’s WATCHMEN to Series

HBO revealed today that it has ordered the drama series WATCHMEN, slated for a 2019 premiere. Based on the acclaimed comic books of the same name, the series is set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, and embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

In a letter posted on Instagram last May, Damon Lindelof (LOST, THE LEFTOVERS) offered some insight into the new series telling fans: “the show will not be a re-telling of the story from the graphic novel, but rather a new story in the same world with new characters set in the present day. Some of the characters will be unknown. New faces. New masks to cover them. We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising yet familiar set of eyes…and it is here we will be taking our greatest risks.”

The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith, and Adelynn Spoon.

Damon Lindelof is executive producer and writer. Nicole Kassell is executive producer and pilot director. Tom Spezialy is executive producer. Stephen Williams is executive producer and director. Joseph Iberti is executive producer.

