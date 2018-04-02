HBO Canada Offers Free Sampling of Entire First Season of WESTWORLD

In anticipation of the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s Emmy®-winning drama WESTWORLD on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET, HBO Canada has partnered with its television service providers to deliver the entire first season to Canadians for free. The ten-episode first season is now available via the on demand platforms of participating TV distribution partners until May 24. In addition, the premiere episode of the series, titled “The Original”, is available to sample for free on TMN GO and online at TMN.ca.

For a sneak peek at Season 2, click HERE.

As part of this initiative, HBO Canada is also offering Canadians the opportunity to sample two of HBO’s most popular comedies. The first season of BALLERS, starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and the first season of SILICON VALLEY are also now available for free via the on demand platforms of participating TV distribution partners until May 24.

“This is the perfect opportunity for potential subscribers to sample WESTWORLD, one of the most talked-about HBO dramas in recent years and a tent pole title for HBO Canada,” said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. “We’re also thrilled to include the first seasons of hit HBO series BALLERS and SILICON VALLEY as part of this free offering, giving Canadians an even bigger taste of HBO Canada’s premium lineup”.

When WESTWORLD debuted in October 2016, the series premiere was the biggest ever on HBO Canada with more than 500,000 viewers, while Season 1 ended up as the most-watched debut season ever on HBO Canada and The Movie Network.

WESTWORLD is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. The Season 1 cast included Anthony Hopkins, Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth, Clifton Collins, Jr., Talulah Riley, and Louis Herthum.

Joining the cast for Season 2 are series regulars Katja Herbers, Gustaf Skarsgård, and Fares Fares. The series was created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers alongside J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. WESTWORLD is based on the film written by Michael Crichton.

