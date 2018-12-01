Showtime® To Premiere Highly Anticipated New Late-Night Series Desus & Mero on Thursday February 21 at 11 PM ET/PT

SHOWTIME will debut DESUS & MERO, the weekly half-hour late-night series starring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero on Thursday, February 21 at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT, which will air on Thursday nights from New York City. The first ever weekly late-night talk show on SHOWTIME will feature popular TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero speaking off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. To watch and share the announcement video from Desus and Mero, go to: https://youtu.be/4y_ewZm7mYc.

Produced for SHOWTIME by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO will be executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.

Longtime acquaintances Desus (Daniel Baker) and Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

