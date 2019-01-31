“City on a Hill” to Premiere on Showtime on Sunday, June 16 at 9 PM ET/PT

SHOWTIME announced today that it will premiere its new one-hour drama series CITY ON A HILL starring Golden Globe winner and Emmy(R) nominee Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Screen Actors Guild(R) award winner Aldis Hodge (Underground) on Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m.

City On A Hill is created and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler), with multiple Emmy winner Tom Fontana (Homicide: Life on the Street) serving as showrunner, executive producer and one of the writers. The series is set in early 1990s Boston, rife with criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. In this fictional account, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) arrives from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rohr (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston. Produced by SHOWTIME, CITY ON A HILL also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (Tyler Perry’s If Loving You Is Wrong), Sarah Shahi (Fairly Legal), Kevin Chapman (BROTHERHOOD) and Tony(R) Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), with Kevin Dunn (Veep) recurring.

