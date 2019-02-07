Canadian Comedy Takes Centre Stage with Three New Crave Original Stand-Up Specials, Streaming February 22

Crave continues to stack its original comedy stand-up collection featuring Canada’s brightest comedic stars with all-new specials from Mark Forward, D.J. Demers, and Robby Hoffman. Produced in partnership with Just For Laughs and Counterfeit Pictures, the three specials serve up diverse styles of comedy and join the Crave Originals Collection beginning Friday, Feb. 22. Their premiere follows on the success of Crave’s first original stand-up specials that debuted last year.

Filmed at Toronto’s Longboat Hall in front of a live audience during 2018’s JFL42 Festival, the specials are part of Bell Media’s ongoing partnership with Just For Laughs, which includes six seasons of JUST FOR LAUGHS: ALL ACCESS and the recent specials HOMEGROWN COMICS HOSTED BY K. TREVOR WILSON (streaming now on Crave), TREVOR NOAH @ JFL (streaming February 8), and THE STAND-UP SHOW WITH KATHERINE RYAN.This latest installation of JFL42 specials makes Crave the only Canadian streaming service actively commissioning long-form stand-up. Get a sneak peek at the latest Crave stand-up specials here.

The loglines for Crave’s newest stand-up specials are outlined below. Program assets including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/PR.

MARK FORWARD WINS ALL THE AWARDS:

Setting his sights on self-serious comedy, Forward rants about everything from death and bears to nursery rhymes in this physical, absurdist, and wildly unpredictable one-hour comedy special.

A veteran of the Montréal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, Forward is a staple in the Canadian stand-up scene and recognized worldwide, performing at international festivals including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As an accomplished actor, Forward is well-known for his supporting role as Coach on Crave’s original comedy series, LETTERKENNY. Forward has also made several appearances on CBS’ THE LATE LATE SHOW and Comedy Central’s JOHN OLIVER’S NEW YORK STAND-UP SHOW.

D.J. DEMERS: INTERPRETED:

Comedian D.J. Demers shines a light on life in L.A., big words, disability porn, and getting haircuts while deaf. Available in two versions, one complete with closed-captioning subtitles and an onstage American Sign Language interpreter, Demers raises the standard of accessible comedy in his new, one-hour stand-up special.

Demers is an award-winning stand-up comedian who’s made notable appearances on CONAN and AMERICA’S GOT TALENT. In 2018, his album Indistinct Chatter was nominated for a JUNO Award for Best Comedy Album and in 2015 Demers received Best Breakout Artist at the Canadian Comedy Awards. Demers has been recognized at the 2014 Montréal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, 2013 Toronto Comedy Brawl, and as a 2011 finalist on NBC’s Stand-Up.

ROBBY HOFFMAN: I’M NERVOUS:

Self-described “small-ex-Chasidic-lesbian- Jewish-stand-up-comedian” Robby Hoffman spares no one in this brazen, one-hour comedy special, as she covers topics from her religious upbringing, to the U.S. and Canadian border, and the holocaust.

Hoffman has quickly become known for her skills as a witty writer and hilarious performer. Recently named one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comedians, she’s written for truTV’s THE CHRIS GETHARD SHOW, CBC’s WORKIN’ MOMS, and in 2016 received an Emmy® for Outstanding Writing on PBS’ ODD SQUAD. Hoffman has been featured in several renowned festivals including the 2017 Montréal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and New York Bridgetown Comedy Festival.

