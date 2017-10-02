October CraveTV Highlights

CraveTV’s compelling fall lineup continues in October with all new programming anchored by SHOWTIME’s new comedy series WHITE FAMOUS. New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in October include:

Debuting with a special two-episode premiere, CraveTV presents the new half-hour comedy WHITE FAMOUS , from executive producer Jamie Foxx and starring SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE alum Jay Pharoah. Pharoah stars as talented young comedian Floyd Mooney, a star on the rise forced to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross over into the world of becoming “white famous.” WHITE FAMOUS is a collaboration between writer and showrunner Tom Kapinos (CALIFORNICATION) and Academy Award®-winner Foxx, who also guest stars and whose experiences inspired the show. The series begins streaming Sunday, October 15 with two back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30 p.m. ET, day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S.

SHOWTIME's summer series conclude throughout October with the series finale of EPISODES , which begins streaming Sunday, October 8 at 10 p.m. ET, followed by the Season 2 finale of DICE at 10:30 p.m. ET, and the Season 5 finale of RAY DONOVAN , starting to stream Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

Just in time for Halloween, the final 10 episodes of TEEN WOLF begin streaming Friday, October 13. In the final episodes, as the pack get ready for college, they discover a new enemy rising in the shadows that threatens the fate of everything they hold dear.

begin streaming Friday, October 13. In the final episodes, as the pack get ready for college, they discover a new enemy rising in the shadows that threatens the fate of everything they hold dear. In addition to titles listed above, #iCraveFridays continues in October with: the BEST OF W5, featuring highlights from the archives of Canada’s longest-running and most-watched current affairs program; the third and final season of the supernatural horror series SALEM; chilling documentaries DEMON EXORCIST, MYSTERY OF THE ALASKAN MUMMIES, and WEREWOLVES: THE DARK SURVIVORS and the HBO documentary CLASS DIVIDE, a timely look at the widening divide between the haves and have nots on October 6; and Season 8 of MASTERCHEF, featuring Gordon Ramsay, which begins streaming on October 27 the first time the series has streamed on CraveTV.

Additional information about CraveTV’s October lineup is outlined below.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

RAY DONOVAN, Season 5, Episode 8 (October 1 @ 9 p.m. ET)

EPISODES, Season 5, Episode 6 (October 1 @ 10 p.m. ET)

DICE, Season 2, Episode 6 (October 1 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 4 (October 6)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 2 (October 6 @ 9 p.m. ET)

NEMR: NO BOMBING IN BEIRUT (October 7 @ 11 p.m. ET)

RAY DONOVAN, Season 5, Episode 9 (October 8 @ 9 p.m. ET)

EPISODES, Season 5, Episode 7 *SERIES FINALE* (October 8 @ 10 p.m. ET)

DICE, Season 2, Episode 7 *SEASON FINALE* (October 8 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 5 (October 13)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 3 (October 13 @ 9 p.m. ET)

RAY DONOVAN, Season 5, Episode 10 (October 15 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 1 (October 15 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 2 (October 15 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 6 (October 20)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 4 (October 20 @ 9 p.m. ET)

RAY DONOVAN, Season 5, Episode 11 (October 22 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 3 (October 22 @ 10 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 7 (October 27)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 5 (October 27 @ 9 p.m. ET)

RAY DONOVAN, Season 5, Episode 12 *SEASON FINALE* (October 29 @ 9 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Season 1, Episode 4 (October 29 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WORTH WATCHING:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 3 (October 2 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 4 (October 9 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 5 (October 16 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 6 (October 23 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 7 (October 30 @ 8 p.m. ET)

CraveTV EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOKS:

THE DISAPPEARANCE, Episode 2 (October 7 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DISAPPEARANCE, Episode 3 (October 14 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DISAPPEARANCE, Episode 4 (October 21 @ 9 p.m. ET)

THE DISAPPEARANCE, Episode 5 (October 28 @ 9 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

THE DEFIANT ONES (October 6)

SALEM, Season 3 (October 6)

DEMON EXORCIST (October 6)

MYSTERY OF THE ALASKAN MUMMIES (October 6)

WEREWOLVES: THE DARK SURVIVORS (October 6)

CLASS DIVIDE (October 6)

BEST OF W5 (October 6)

W5, Season 52, Episode 2 (October 6)

MEAT LOAF: IN AND OUT OF HELL (October 13)

TEEN WOLF, Season 6B, Episodes 11-20 (October 13)

W5, Season 52, Episode 3 (October 13)

W5, Season 52, Episode 4 (October 20)



MASTERCHEF, Season 8 (October 27)
W5, Season 52, Episode 5 (October 27)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

BIGFOOTVILLE (October 1)

ENGRAVED ON A NATION: WESTERN SWAGGER (October 4)

PAWS FOR AUTISM (October 6)

FOO FIGHTERS: SONIC HIGHWAYS, Season 1 (October 16)

BLADE RUNNER (October 23)

CANADA’S WORST DRIVER, Season 8 (October 27)

I AM GIANT: VICTOR CRUZ (October 29)

ROSEMARY’S BABY (October 31)

