O CANADA! HOLLYWOOD SUITE BRINGS THE RED, WHITE AND… GREEN TO VIEWERS THIS APRIL

Canada’s movie destination Hollywood Suite honours homegrown talent on National Canadian Film Day with nearly 40 must-see titles, including Canadian Screen Award winner The Carmilla Movie, French-Canadian dramedy Le Declin de l’Empire Americain, Academy Award winner The Red Violin, Atom Egoyan’s erotic thriller Exotica and global teen sensation The Carmilla Movie.

From Canada to cannabis, Hollywood Suite goes green this 4/20 with a line-up of stoner-savvy flicks including Monterey Pop, Grass, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and 21 Jump Street.

Plus, Hollywood Suite marks Earth Day with a line-up of thought-provoking films including the premiere of Al Gore’s Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, late Canadian activist Rob Stewart’s Sharkwater and family-favourite Fly Away Home, starring Canadian-born Anna Paquin.

See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite April lineup. All times ET.

PREM Hollywood Suite Premiere

VOD Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand

HSGO Available on the Hollywood Suite GO app and hsgo.ca

New This Month

April delivers 24 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 21 9:00pm – The Bucket List (2007) PREM, VOD, HSGO

Apr 22 9:00pm – An Inconvenient Truth (2006) PREM

Apr 28 9:00pm – Gran Torino (2008) PREM

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 7 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) PREM, VOD, HSGO

Apr 13 9:00pm – Dead Man (1995) PREM

Apr 29 9:00pm – Enchanted April (1991) PREM

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Apr 6 9:00pm – All of Me (1983) PREM

Apr 13 9:00pm – Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985) PREM

Apr 21 9:00pm – Johnny Dangerously (1984) PREM

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 6 9:00pm – Cet Obscur Objet Du Desir (1977) PREM

Apr 13 9:00pm – The Medusa Touch (1978) PREM

Apr 21 9:00pm – The Man in the Iron Mask (1977) PREM

National Canadian Film Day

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 18 6:35am – And Now a Word from Our Sponsor (2013)

Apr 18 10:00am – Winnie (2011)

Apr 18 1:55pm – Rain Down (2010)

Apr 18 3:35pm – Cabotins (2010)

Apr 18 5:30pm – Lost Heroes (2014)

Apr 18 7:20pm – The Bouquet (2013)

Apr 18 9:00pm – Daydream Nation (2010) PREM

Apr 18 10:40pm – The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus (2009)

Apr 19 12:45am – The Carmilla Movie (2017)

Apr 19 2:25am – Dark Rising (2007)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

April 18 6:10am – Great Film Directors: Atom Egoyan VOD, HSGO

Apr 18 6:40am – Grass (1999)

Apr 18 12:00pm – Twist (1992)

Apr 18 1:20pm – The Sweet Hereafter (1997) VOD, HSGO

Apr 18 3:15pm – The Red Violin (1998)

Apr 18 5:30pm – Le Confessional (1995)

Apr 18 7:15pm – Fun (1994)

Apr 18 9:00pm – The Adjuster (1991)

Apr 18 10:45pm – Exotica (1994) VOD, HSGO

Apr 19 12:30am – The Sweet Hereafter (1997) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Apr 18 6:00am – A Day in the Life (2016)

Apr 18 8:10am – Alligator Shoes (1981) VOD, HSGO

Apr 18 1:05pm – Next of Kin (1984)

Apr 18 4:05pm – The Outside Chance of Maximilian Glick (1988)

Apr 18 5:45pm – Mr. Patman (1980)

Apr 18 7:25pm – Speaking Parts (1989)

Apr 18 9:00pm – Le Declin de l’Empire American (1986) VOD, HSGO

Apr 18 10:45pm – American Boyfriends (1989)

Apr 19 12:20am – Roadkill (1989)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 18 7:30am – Silent Legend: The Mack Sennett Story (2016)

Apr 18 10:00am – Billy Bishop Goes to War (2010)

Apr 18 11:30am – Oliver Sherman (2010)

Apr 18 4:10pm – Meatballs (1979) VOD, HSGO

Apr 18 5:45pm – Face-Off (1971)

Apr 18 7:35pm – Cannibal Girls (1973)

Apr 18 9:00pm – L’Ange et la Femme (1977)

Apr 18 10:30pm – Rabid (1977) VOD, HSGO

Apr 19 12:05am – Black Christmas (1974)

4/20 Flicks

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 20 9:00pm – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Apr 20 10:50pm – 21 Jump Street (2012)

Apr 21 12:45am – Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Apr 20 2:40pm – National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Apr 20 4:20pm – National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 20 7:40pm – Grass (1999)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 20 9:00pm – Easy Rider (1969) VOD, HSGO

Apr 20 10:40pm – Monterey Pop (1968)

Earth Day

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 22 11:50am – Manufactured Landscapes (2006)

Apr 22 9:00pm – An Inconvenient Truth (2006) PREM

Apr 22 10:40pm – The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 22 7:30pm – Sharkwater (2006) VOD, HSGO

Apr 22 9:00pm – Fly Away Home (1996)

Apr 22 10:50pm –The Postman (1997)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 22 7:25pm – Watermark (2013)

Jack Nicholson’s 81st Birthday

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 22 1:20pm – The Bucket List (2007)

Apr 22 3:00pm – About Schmidt (2002) VOD, HSGO

Apr 22 6:50pm – Something’s Gotta Give (2003) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Apr 22 9:00pm – Reds (1981)

Apr 23 12:20am – Broadcast News (1987)

Apr 23 2:35am – Terms of Endearment (1983) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 22 9:00pm – Chinatown (1974) VOD, HSGO

Apr 22 11:15pm – The King of Marvin Gardens (1972) VOD, HSGO

Apr 23 1:00am – The Fortune (1975) VOD, HSGO

Al Pacino’s 78th Birthday

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 25 9:00pm – Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 25 3:30pm – …And Justice for All (1979)

Apr 25 9:00pm – The Godfather (1972)

Apr 26 12:00am – Scarecrow (1979) VOD, HSGO

Double and Triple Bills

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Apr 10 9:00pm – Cate Blanchett in Little Fish (2005) and I’m Not There (2007)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 13 9:00pm – Johnny Depp in Dead Man (1995) PREM, Sleepy Hollow (1999) and Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Apr 3 12:25am – Sylvester Stallone in Rhinestone (1984), First Blood (1982) VOD, HSGO and Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 6 9:00pm – Luis Buñuel’s Cet Obscur Objet Du Desir (1977) PREM and Belle de Jour (1967) VOD, HSGO

Apr 8 9:00pm – Julie Harris in East of Eden (1955), The Haunting (1963) and Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962)

Apr 12 9:00pm – Sean Connery in The Hill (1965) PREM, The Wind and the Lion (1975) and Robin and Marian (1976)

Apr 15 9:00pm – Steve McQueen in The Sand Pebbles (1966) and The Getaway (1972)

From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection

Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Apr 7 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) PREM, VOD, HSGO

Apr 21 9:00pm – Breaking the Waves (1965) PREM, VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 14 9:00pm HS70 – The Tin Drum (1979) VOD, HSGO

Apr 28 9:00pm – The Marriage of Maria Braun (1979)

Golden Age Classics

Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Apr 5 9:00pm – Barabbas (1961)

Apr 12 9:00pm – The Hill (1965) PREM

Apr 19 9:00pm – Bullitt (1968)

Apr 26 9:00pm – Ice Station Zebra (1968) PREM

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

