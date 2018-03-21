O CANADA! HOLLYWOOD SUITE BRINGS THE RED, WHITE AND… GREEN TO VIEWERS THIS APRIL

Canada’s movie destination Hollywood Suite honours homegrown talent on National Canadian Film Day with nearly 40 must-see titles, including Canadian Screen Award winner The Carmilla Movie, French-Canadian dramedy Le Declin de l’Empire Americain, Academy Award winner The Red Violin, Atom Egoyan’s erotic thriller Exotica and global teen sensation The Carmilla Movie.
From Canada to cannabis, Hollywood Suite goes green this 4/20 with a line-up of stoner-savvy flicks including Monterey Pop, Grass, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and 21 Jump Street.
Plus, Hollywood Suite marks Earth Day with a line-up of thought-provoking films including the premiere of Al Gore’s Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, late Canadian activist Rob Stewart’s Sharkwater and family-favourite Fly Away Home, starring Canadian-born Anna Paquin.
See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite April lineup. All times ET.
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 21 9:00pm – The Bucket List (2007) PREM, VOD, HSGO
Apr 22 9:00pm – An Inconvenient Truth (2006) PREM
Apr 28 9:00pm – Gran Torino (2008) PREM
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 7 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) PREM, VOD, HSGO
Apr 13 9:00pm – Dead Man (1995) PREM
Apr 29 9:00pm – Enchanted April (1991) PREM
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
Apr 6 9:00pm – All of Me (1983) PREM
Apr 13 9:00pm – Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985) PREM
Apr 21 9:00pm – Johnny Dangerously (1984) PREM
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 6 9:00pm – Cet Obscur Objet Du Desir (1977) PREM
Apr 13 9:00pm – The Medusa Touch (1978) PREM
Apr 21 9:00pm – The Man in the Iron Mask (1977) PREM
National Canadian Film Day
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 18 6:35am – And Now a Word from Our Sponsor (2013)
Apr 18 10:00am – Winnie (2011)
Apr 18 1:55pm – Rain Down (2010)
Apr 18 3:35pm – Cabotins (2010)
Apr 18 5:30pm – Lost Heroes (2014)
Apr 18 7:20pm – The Bouquet (2013)
Apr 18 9:00pm – Daydream Nation (2010) PREM
Apr 18 10:40pm – The Imaginarium of Dr. Parnassus (2009)
Apr 19 12:45am – The Carmilla Movie (2017)
Apr 19 2:25am – Dark Rising (2007)
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
April 18 6:10am – Great Film Directors: Atom Egoyan VOD, HSGO
Apr 18 6:40am – Grass (1999)
Apr 18 12:00pm – Twist (1992)
Apr 18 1:20pm – The Sweet Hereafter (1997) VOD, HSGO
Apr 18 3:15pm – The Red Violin (1998)
Apr 18 5:30pm – Le Confessional (1995)
Apr 18 7:15pm – Fun (1994)
Apr 18 9:00pm – The Adjuster (1991)
Apr 18 10:45pm – Exotica (1994) VOD, HSGO
Apr 19 12:30am – The Sweet Hereafter (1997) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
Apr 18 6:00am – A Day in the Life (2016)
Apr 18 8:10am – Alligator Shoes (1981) VOD, HSGO
Apr 18 1:05pm – Next of Kin (1984)
Apr 18 4:05pm – The Outside Chance of Maximilian Glick (1988)
Apr 18 5:45pm – Mr. Patman (1980)
Apr 18 7:25pm – Speaking Parts (1989)
Apr 18 9:00pm – Le Declin de l’Empire American (1986) VOD, HSGO
Apr 18 10:45pm – American Boyfriends (1989)
Apr 19 12:20am – Roadkill (1989)
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 18 7:30am – Silent Legend: The Mack Sennett Story (2016)
Apr 18 10:00am – Billy Bishop Goes to War (2010)
Apr 18 11:30am – Oliver Sherman (2010)
Apr 18 4:10pm – Meatballs (1979) VOD, HSGO
Apr 18 5:45pm – Face-Off (1971)
Apr 18 7:35pm – Cannibal Girls (1973)
Apr 18 9:00pm – L’Ange et la Femme (1977)
Apr 18 10:30pm – Rabid (1977) VOD, HSGO
Apr 19 12:05am – Black Christmas (1974)
4/20 Flicks
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 20 9:00pm – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Apr 20 10:50pm – 21 Jump Street (2012)
Apr 21 12:45am – Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
Apr 20 2:40pm – National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)
Apr 20 4:20pm – National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 20 7:40pm – Grass (1999)
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 20 9:00pm – Easy Rider (1969) VOD, HSGO
Apr 20 10:40pm – Monterey Pop (1968)
Earth Day
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 22 11:50am – Manufactured Landscapes (2006)
Apr 22 9:00pm – An Inconvenient Truth (2006) PREM
Apr 22 10:40pm – The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 22 7:30pm – Sharkwater (2006) VOD, HSGO
Apr 22 9:00pm – Fly Away Home (1996)
Apr 22 10:50pm –The Postman (1997)
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 22 7:25pm – Watermark (2013)
Jack Nicholson’s 81st Birthday
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 22 1:20pm – The Bucket List (2007)
Apr 22 3:00pm – About Schmidt (2002) VOD, HSGO
Apr 22 6:50pm – Something’s Gotta Give (2003) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
Apr 22 9:00pm – Reds (1981)
Apr 23 12:20am – Broadcast News (1987)
Apr 23 2:35am – Terms of Endearment (1983) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 22 9:00pm – Chinatown (1974) VOD, HSGO
Apr 22 11:15pm – The King of Marvin Gardens (1972) VOD, HSGO
Apr 23 1:00am – The Fortune (1975) VOD, HSGO
Al Pacino’s 78th Birthday
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 25 9:00pm – Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 25 3:30pm – …And Justice for All (1979)
Apr 25 9:00pm – The Godfather (1972)
Apr 26 12:00am – Scarecrow (1979) VOD, HSGO
Double and Triple Bills
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
Apr 10 9:00pm – Cate Blanchett in Little Fish (2005) and I’m Not There (2007)
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 13 9:00pm – Johnny Depp in Dead Man (1995) PREM, Sleepy Hollow (1999) and Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
Apr 3 12:25am – Sylvester Stallone in Rhinestone (1984), First Blood (1982) VOD, HSGO and Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 6 9:00pm – Luis Buñuel’s Cet Obscur Objet Du Desir (1977) PREM and Belle de Jour (1967) VOD, HSGO
Apr 8 9:00pm – Julie Harris in East of Eden (1955), The Haunting (1963) and Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962)
Apr 12 9:00pm – Sean Connery in The Hill (1965) PREM, The Wind and the Lion (1975) and Robin and Marian (1976)
Apr 15 9:00pm – Steve McQueen in The Sand Pebbles (1966) and The Getaway (1972)
From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection
Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
Apr 7 9:00pm – Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992) PREM, VOD, HSGO
Apr 21 9:00pm – Breaking the Waves (1965) PREM, VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 14 9:00pm HS70 – The Tin Drum (1979) VOD, HSGO
Apr 28 9:00pm – The Marriage of Maria Braun (1979)
Golden Age Classics
Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
Apr 5 9:00pm – Barabbas (1961)
Apr 12 9:00pm – The Hill (1965) PREM
Apr 19 9:00pm – Bullitt (1968)
Apr 26 9:00pm – Ice Station Zebra (1968) PREM