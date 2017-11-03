November CraveTV Highlights

Escape the chill with all-new programming streaming this November on CraveTV, highlighted by the new comedy series from SHOWTIME, SMILF. New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in November include:

From SHOWTIME, the new eight-episode, half-hour comedy series SMILF is a raw, honest look at the life of Bridgette Bird (Frankie Shaw, MR. ROBOT), a young, single mom from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood. Shaw stars and executive produces the semi-autobiographical series, which is based on her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name. The cast includes multiple Emmy ® -winner Rosie O’Donnell in her first series regular TV role and guest star Connie Britton (FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS). SMILF begins streaming Sunday, November 5 at 10 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. New episodes stream Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET

is a raw, honest look at the life of Bridgette Bird (Frankie Shaw, MR. ROBOT), a young, single mom from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of working-class single motherhood. Shaw stars and executive produces the semi-autobiographical series, which is based on her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name. The cast includes multiple Emmy -winner Rosie O’Donnell in her first series regular TV role and guest star Connie Britton (FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS). begins streaming at , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. New episodes stream Sunday nights at Immediately following its encore presentation on CTV, CraveTV presents the commercial-free, theatrical version of LONG TIME RUNNING , the powerful feature documentary about iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip and their momentous final tour. The film begins streaming Sunday, November 12 at 10 p.m. ET .

, the powerful feature documentary about iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip and their momentous final tour. The film begins streaming at . For the first time, new episodes of THE BEAVERTON stream on CraveTV shortly after their TV premiere on The Comedy Network. Following the series’ Season 2 premiere on Comedy, Episode 1 streams Friday, November 3 on CraveTV, with new episodes rolling out every Friday. The Canadian Screen Award-winning original series skewers and satirizes global issues with timely and topical viral-ready segments.

stream on CraveTV shortly after their TV premiere on The Comedy Network. Following the series’ Season 2 premiere on Comedy, Episode 1 streams on CraveTV, with new episodes rolling out every Friday. The Canadian Screen Award-winning original series skewers and satirizes global issues with timely and topical viral-ready segments. ILL BEHAVIOUR , a captivating six-part comedy thriller about the boundaries of friendship and the lengths taken to preserve it, begins streaming Monday, November 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. The BBC series, a recent acquisition by SHOWTIME, stars Chris Geere (You’re The Worst), Lizzy Caplan (MASTERS OF SEX), and Tom Riley (DaVinci’s Demons).

a captivating six-part comedy thriller about the boundaries of friendship and the lengths taken to preserve it, begins streaming at , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. The BBC series, a recent acquisition by SHOWTIME, stars Chris Geere (You’re The Worst), Lizzy Caplan (MASTERS OF SEX), and Tom Riley (DaVinci’s Demons). The SHOWTIME concert special, TIM & FAITH: SOUL2SOUL begins streaming Friday, November 17 at 9 p.m. ET day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. Joining CraveTV’s robust Music Collection, the special was shot last summer during Grammy ® Award-winning superstars’ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul world tour. It includes live performances and unprecedented access to Tim and Faith, with never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

begins streaming at day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. Joining CraveTV’s robust Music Collection, the special was shot last summer during Grammy Award-winning superstars’ Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Soul2Soul world tour. It includes live performances and unprecedented access to Tim and Faith, with never-before-seen interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. The SHOWTIME documentary GEORGE MICHAEL: FREEDOM begins streaming Friday, November 24 . The film covers the span of the singer’s career but concentrates on the formative period in the late Grammy ® Award-winner’s life leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his late partner and first love, Anselmo Feleppa. Filmed before Michael’s untimely passing, the documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work.

begins streaming . The film covers the span of the singer’s career but concentrates on the formative period in the late Grammy Award-winner’s life leading up to and following the making of his acclaimed, best-selling album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1 and his subsequent, infamous High Court battle with his record label that followed, while also becoming poignantly personal about the death of his late partner and first love, Anselmo Feleppa. Filmed before Michael’s untimely passing, the documentary is narrated by the singer, who was heavily involved in the making of the film that serves as his final work. Described by Vulture as “the greatest sustained display of directorial virtuosity in the history of American TV,” Oscar ® -winning director Steven Soderbergh’s 20-episode drama series THE KNICK begins streaming on Friday, November 10 . Starring Clive Owen (Closer) in his Golden Globe ® -nominated role, the Emmy-nominated drama follows a brilliant surgeon who pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality, and race relations at the turn of the 20 th century in downtown NYC hospital The Knickerbocker.

-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s 20-episode drama series begins streaming on . Starring Clive Owen (Closer) in his Golden Globe -nominated role, the Emmy-nominated drama follows a brilliant surgeon who pushes the boundaries of medicine, morality, and race relations at the turn of the 20 century in downtown NYC hospital The Knickerbocker. As part of CraveTV’s exclusive Canadian streaming window for the series, new episodes of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY continue Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET until the series’ mid-season finale streams on Monday, November 13 . Following each new episode, the official STAR TREK: DISCOVERY after-show, AFTER TREK , streams on CraveTV at 9 p.m. ET .

continue at until the series’ mid-season finale streams on . Following each new episode, the official after-show, , streams on CraveTV at . Season 1 of the guilty pleasure, DAYTIME DIVAS , starring Grammy ® and Emmy-nominated actress Vanessa Williams, begins streaming Friday, November 3 . Inspired by best-selling author Star Jones’ book Satan’s Sisters…A Novel Work of Fiction, DAYTIME DIVAS captures the juicy, off-camera drama between the five co-hosts of the long-time running TV talk show, The Lunch Hour.

, starring Grammy and Emmy-nominated actress Vanessa Williams, begins streaming . Inspired by best-selling author Star Jones’ book Satan’s Sisters…A Novel Work of Fiction, captures the juicy, off-camera drama between the five co-hosts of the long-time running TV talk show, The Lunch Hour. In addition to titles listed above, #iCraveFridays continues in November with: the SHOWTIME comedy special LAVELL CRAWFORD: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS and Season 1 of the thrilling Cinemax action series QUARRY on November 3; HBO Canada original documentary P.K. SUBBAN SKATE PAST THE NOISE: THE OFF-SEASON on November 17 and, from HBO, MARATHON DAY: THE PATRIOT’S DAY BOMBING on November 24 ; Season 3 of THE LIBRARIANS, a fantastical drama filled with magic tricks and tongue-in-cheek humour, on November 24 ; plus much more.

Additional information about CraveTV’s November lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:



ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 6 (November 3 @ 9 p.m. ET)

LAVELL CRAWFORD: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (November 3 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Episode 1 (November 5 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Episode 5 (November 5 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH A NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 8 (November 10)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 7 (November 10 @ 9 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Episode 2 (November 12 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Episode 6 (November 12 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 1 (November 13 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH A NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 9 (November 17)

ACTIVE SHOOTER: AMERICA UNDER FIRE, Episode 8 * FINALE* (November 17 @ 8 p.m. ET)

TIM & FAITH SOUL2SOUL (November 17 @ 9 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Episode 3 (November 19 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WHITE FAMOUS, Episode 7 (November 19 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 2 (November 20 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

SMILF, Episode 4 (November 26 @ 10 p.m. ET)

A SEASON WITH A NAVY FOOTBALL, Episode 10 (November 24)

WHITE FAMOUS, Episode 8 (November 26 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

ILL BEHAVIOUR, Episode 3 (November 27 @ 10:30 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

LONG TIME RUNNING (November 12 @ 10 p.m. ET)

FRONTIER, Season 2 (November 23)



WORTH WATCHING:

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 8 (November 6 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 7 (November 6 @ 9 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 9 (November 13 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 8 (November 13 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CraveTV EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOKS:

THE DISAPPEARANCE, Episode 6 *SERIES FINALE* (November 4 @ 9 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

W5, Season 52, Episode 6 (November 3)

DAYTIME DIVAS, Season 1 (November 3)

QUARRY, Season 1 (November 3)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 1 (November 3)

W5, Season 52, Episode 7 (November 10)

THE KNICK, Seasons 1-2 (November 10)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 2 (November 10)

P.K. SUBBAN SKATE PAST THE NOISE: THE OFF-SEASON, (November 17)

W5, Season 52, Episode 8 (November 17)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 3 (November 17)

SPECTRE (November 24)

THE LIBRARIANS, Season 3 (November 24)

GEORGE MICHAEL: FREEDOM (November 24)

MARATHON DAY: THE PATRIOT’S DAY BOMBING (November 24)

W5, Season 52, Episode 9 (November 24)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 4 (November 24)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

STRIP THE CITY (November 1)

60 MINUTES SPORTS, Season 4, Episode 7 (November 5)

STEPHEN COLBERT’S LIVE ELECTION NIGHT DEMOCRACY’S SERIES FINALE: WHO’S GOING TO CLEAN UP THIS SHI*T? (November 7)

AGENT X (November 8)

INSIDE THE TITANIC (November 14)

THE SUICIDE TOURIST (November 23)

MASTERCHEF CANADA, Season 2 (November 30)

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

