New Season of THE HANDMAID’S TALE Begins Streaming April 30 on CraveTV

The eagerly anticipated second season of THE HANDMAID’S TALE is coming to CraveTV in an exclusive Canadian streaming window. New episodes of the award-winning drama series stream on CraveTV the day following their linear broadcast (Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo), beginning with Episodes 1 & 2 on Monday, April 30.

The 13-episode second season of THE HANDMAID’S TALE debuts April 29 on Bravo with a two-episode premiere, and is shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead.

When the first season of THE HANDMAID’S TALE launched on CraveTV last summer, it was the top streaming drama series of the season and one of the service’s most-popular series in terms of average video starts per episode.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE joins CraveTV’s new Dystopian Collection which launches on Friday, April 20 and features titles such as THE LEFTOVERS (the Complete Series), COUNTERPART (Season 1), THE LAST SHIP (Season 1-3), and DOCTOR WHO (Season 1-10).

Filmed in Toronto, THE HANDMAID’S TALE is created for television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, based on the work of Margaret Atwood. Executive producers also include Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Elisabeth Moss. MGM Television produces the series and MGM serves as the international distributor. The series stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Emmy® Award-winner Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel.

