BIG BROTHER CANADA Returns to Global in 2018

That’s right, Canada! Following the overwhelmingly powerful fan response to its hiatus, Global is adding smash-hit original series Big Brother Canada to its 2018 schedule. Produced by Insight Productions in association with Endemol Shine North America, the Top 10 series amongst millennials (A18-34) and A18-49 will return for an exciting sixth season. #BBCAN host Arisa Cox broke the exciting news to viewers tonightin an exclusive on-air and online video.

“In a game-changing twist, beloved series Big Brother Canada will return to Global in 2018, earlier than previously anticipated,” said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Corus Entertainment. “With the utmost respect for the loyal following this series has engendered over five terrific seasons, we heard the fans loud and clear. We recognized their passion for this high quality, dynamic, and engaging series, and are thrilled to have Big Brother Canada on the Global schedule next year.”

“Big Brother Canada has the best fans in the world, and we could not be more thrilled and honoured to be producing a brand new season of Big Brother Canada for them,” said John Brunton, Executive Producer and Chairman & CEO of Insight Productions. “Strap on your seatbelts, it’s going to be another wild ride!”

Airing exclusively on Global in the 2018 broadcast season, Big Brother Canada plucks a group of hand-picked strangers from their homes, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Additional details about Big Brother Canada Season 6, including casting news, will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, fans can catch up on all the best moments from Season 5 on BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 6 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions in association with Corus Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America. Executive producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, and Sue Brophey.

Season 19 of Big Brother is currently airing Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, and Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on Global. Fans can catch up on all the action the day following the broadcast on GlobalTV.com and Global Go.

Source: Numeris PPM Data, Total Canada, SP17 std (Jan2/17- Apr16/17), Canadian Conventional Ranker, based on 3+ airings

