`TIS THE SEASON FOR CBC HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING

Canada’s national public broadcaster celebrates the 2017–18 festive season with holiday programming across all platforms including CBC, CBC Radio One, CBC Radio 2, CBC Music and CBC.ca. Throughout December, CBC will offer new original movies and specials including the return of Newfoundland’s most dysfunctional family as the Hatching, Matching and Dispatching saga continues in new holiday movie A CHRISTMAS FURY (Dec. 3) starring Mary Walsh; animated special THE GREAT NORTHERN CANDY DROP (Dec. 17), starring Lorne Cardinal and Tantoo Cardinal, which tells the true story of Inuk bush pilot Johnny May; and an all-new two-hour MURDOCH MYSTERIES special: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (Dec. 18), filmed on location in Victoria, BC. Additionally, viewers can catch holiday episodes from THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW (Dec. 6), DRAGONS’ DEN (Dec. 7), THE GOODS (starting Dec. 11) and CBC ARTS: EXHIBITIONISTS (Dec. 22); classic movie hits including Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, A Christmas Story, Scrooge, White Christmas and Miracle on 34th Street; and time-honoured animated family favourites Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Frosty the Snowman.

CBC rings in the new year with a fresh lineup of comedy specials on Dec. 31 including an all-new AIR FARCE NEW YEAR’S EVE 2017 and RON JAMES: THE HIGH ROAD, followed by a cross-Canada musical celebration hosted by Rick Mercer, CANADA’S NEW YEAR’S EVE, building on the success of the public broadcaster’s 2017 countdown special, which reached 5.7 million viewers across the country with an average minute audience of 1.8 million.* And on Jan. 3, CBC exclusively broadcasts the star-studded Leonard Cohen tribute concert that took place at the Bell Centre in Montreal this fall.

New Original Holiday Movies & Specials:

A CHRISTMAS FURY (new two-hour comedy movie) – Sunday, December 3 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Newfoundland’s most dysfunctional family returns to CBC as the Hatching Matching and Dispatching story continues with an outrageously funny TV movie, A CHRISTMAS FURY. Starring comedy icon Mary Walsh, A CHRISTMAS FURY begins with matriarch Mamie Lou (Walsh) about to make a big life change. Her plans are derailed, however, by the arrival of a child who puts the chaos back in Christmas and sends everyone reeling. With the family business up for grabs, the siblings are at each other’s throats. Meanwhile, there’s a wedding and a funeral to plan. What could possibly go wrong? Co-starring Mark McKinney, Susan Kent, Shaun Majumder, Jonny Harris, Sherry White, Joel Thomas Hynes, Adriana Maggs, and Rick Boland.

DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS (new one-hour documentary) – Thursday, December 7 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT)

Where would our modern Christmas season be without songs like Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, Have A Holly Jolly Christmas, Do You Hear What I Hear?, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire) and, of course, White Christmas? DREAMING OF A JEWISH CHRISTMAS is an offbeat, irreverent musical documentary that tells the story of a group of Jewish songwriters who wrote the soundtrack to Christianity’s most musical holiday. It’s an amazing tale of immigrant outsiders who became irreplaceable players in pop culture’s mainstream — a generation of songwriters who found in Christmas the perfect holiday in which to imagine a better world, and for at least one day a year, make us believe in it.

THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES: STATE OF THE WORLD (new one-hour special) — Tuesday, December 12 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

In this one-hour special, THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES turns its satirical eye to how the world sees Canada, with some surprising answers. One year into the Trump administration, what role do we play in the world, and what does the world think of us? Heroes to some, villains to others, you won’t ever look at Canada the same way again.

THE GREAT NORTHERN CANDY DROP (new half-hour animated special) – Sunday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. (8 NT) and Thursday, December 21 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT)

Featuring the voices of Tantoo Cardinal and Lorne Cardinal and based on a children’s book published in 2015 by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, THE GREAT NORTHERN CANDY DROP tells the true story of Inuk bush pilot Johnny May, who has flown over Kuujjuaq in the Nunavik region of Northern Quebec to drop candy, toys and warm clothing to the children and residents of the community each holiday season for more than 50 years.

MURDOCH MYSTERIES: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (new two-hour special) – Monday, December 18 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) and Monday, December 25 at 6 p.m. (6:30 NT)

Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) and Ogden (Hélène Joy) travel to Victoria, B.C. to visit Murdoch’s brother, RCMP officer Jasper Linney (Dylan Neal). There, they investigate a murder connected to an archaeologist (Megan Follows) who has uncovered an ancient Indigenous settlement, leading to a trek through the rugged beauty of British Columbia and encounters with the Songhees and Haida nations. Meanwhile, the Brackenreids are offered a surefire investment opportunity that may not be all it seems, and Crabtree and Higgins plan a ski-chalet holiday with their girlfriends Nina and Ruth, but learn it may be more dangerous than expected.

JFL GALA – MONTREAL: AN INTERVENTION (BECAUSE WE LOVE YOU) – Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT)

This no-holds-barred celebration of Montreal features affectionate jabs and playful mischief by Jimmy Carr, Alonzo Bodden, Mark Critch, DeAnne Smith and more.

AIR FARCE NEW YEAR’S EVE 2017 – Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT), Monday, January 1 at 12:05 a.m. (12:35 NT)

Air Farce is back with an all new New Year’s Eve special, satirizing the insanity that was 2017. This year, Wonder Woman battles America’s biggest threat, President Trump; The Handmaid’s Tale gets a musical treatment with Taylor Swift; special guest David Suzuki gets schooled on climate change; and the dropping of the annual F-Bomb on the most deserving targets of the year. Cast members include Don Ferguson, Luba Goy, Craig Lauzon, Jessica Holmes, Darryl Hinds, Chris Wilson, Isabel Kanaan.

RON JAMES: THE HIGH ROAD – Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) and Thursday, January 4 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

Ron James and his poetically charged brand of funny return to CBC for his 9th stand-up special. He will weigh in on a surreal year, where Ringling Brothers was forced to fold up their tent because they couldn’t compete with the full-time circus going on at the White House. He will look at the pros and pros of legalized marijuana, and will also go to town on the hunky hijinks of our world-famous Prime Minister, a man who will happily give you the shirt off his back if he thinks it’ll make for a sexier selfie.

CANADA’S NEW YEAR’S EVE – Sunday, December 31 at 11 p.m. (11:30 NT)

Hosted by Rick Mercer, this countdown will ring in 2018 with musical performances, special guests and fireworks across the country. More details to come.

JFL GALA – JANE KRAKOWSKI: GET HAPPY– Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT)

Tony Award-winning and Emmy nominated actress and singer Jane Krakowski graces the Just For Laughs stage to host a night of uproarious stand-up comedy. Starring the hilarious Chris D’Elia, Steve Simeon, Randy, Sean Emeny, Eman El-Husseini and with a special appearance by Tituss Burgess.

TOWER OF SONG: A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TO LEONARD COHEN – Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

CBC broadcasts the star-studded Leonard Cohen tribute concert that took place at the Bell Centre in Montreal this past fall. The commemorative event was held one year after Cohen’s death and features renowned artists including Sting, BØRNS, Basia Bulat, Elvis Costello, Coeur de Pirate, Lana Del Rey, Feist, k.d. lang, Courtney Love, Damien Rice, Seth Rogen, Ron Sexsmith, Patrick Watson and Adam Cohen.

New Holiday-themed Episodes:

THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAY BAKING WEEK – Wednesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

During Holiday Baking Week, the top five bakers celebrate and commemorate the season with three delectable holiday-themed challenges.

DRAGONS` DEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL – Thursday, December 7 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

The halls of the Den are decked and every entrepreneur who enters has a deal on their wish list. Holiday-themed businesses face the Dragons with great gifts, stocking stuffers, and some shocking proposals, all with hopes of getting the Dragons to channel their inner Santas.

THE GOODS SEASON 2 HOLIDAY SPECIALS – Monday, December 11 through Friday, December 15 and Wednesday, December 20 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT)

Get THE GOODS this holiday season! Join co-hosts Steven Sabados, Jessi Cruickshank, Shahir Massoud and Andrea Bain as they share entertaining tips, hot holiday fashions, gift guides, and a whole lot of fun! Special guests include designer Jillian Harris, singer Matt Dusk, and an extra-special gift wrapping tutorial by Red Green.

CBC ARTS: EXHIBITIONISTS HOLIDAY SPECIAL – Friday night, December 22 at 12:30 (1 NT)

Host Amanda Parris presents intriguing holiday-themed art from creators across the country.

Holiday Movies:

JINGLE ALL THE WAY – Sunday, November 26 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT)

HOME ALONE – Sunday, December 10 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

MERRY CHRISTMAS MR. BEAN – Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30 p.m. (10 NT) and Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 p.m. (9 NT)

LAST HOLIDAY – Thursday, December 14 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION – Sunday, December 17 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

A CHRISTMAS STORY – Thursday, December 21 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

THE SANTA CLAUS 2 – Friday, December 22 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK – Sunday, December 24 at 11 a.m. (11:30 NT)

HOME ALONE 3 – Sunday, December 24 at 1:30 p.m. (2 NT)

HOME ALONE 4 – Sunday, December 24 at 3:30 p.m. (4 NT)

WHITE CHRISTMAS – Sunday, December 24 at 5:30 p.m. (6 NT) and Monday, December 25 at 1 a.m. (1:30 NT)

SCROOGE (1951) – Sunday, December 24 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1994) – Monday, December 25 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

THE FAMILY STONE – Monday, December 25 at 11 p.m. (11:30 NT)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947) – Tuesday, December 26 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT)

BROOKLYN – Wednesday, December 27 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

MR. POPPER`S PENGUINS – Sunday, December 31 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT)

Animated Holiday Classics:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (1997) – Sunday, December 3 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT)

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: THE ENCHANTED CHRISTMAS – Sunday, December 10 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT)

MICKEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL – Sunday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. (7 NT)

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER – Sunday, December 10 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) and Friday, December 22 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT)

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN – Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT)

DISNEY`S A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Sunday, December 17 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT)

WINNIE THE POOH – Sunday, December 17 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT)

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN – Tuesday, December 19 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) and Monday, December 25 at 1:30 p.m. (2 NT)

DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS – Tuesday, December 19 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

FROSTY RETURNS – Wednesday, December 20 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) and Sunday, December 24 at 10:30 a.m. (11 NT)

THE MAGIC HOCKEY SKATES – Monday, December 25 at 12:30 p.m. (1 NT)

THE CURSE OF CLARA: A HOLIDAY TALE – Monday, December 25 at 1 p.m. (1:30 NT)

SNOWTIME – Friday, December 29 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT)

CBC Kids ALMOST-CHRISTMAS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL airs Saturday, December 23 with holiday episodes from PJ MASKS, DOT, DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBOURHOOD, ARTHUR, BOOKABOO and SUPER WHY. Plus, viewers can enjoy a pyjama party with A STUDIO K CHRISTMAS starring Gary the Unicorn and the whole Studio K team. Brand new this year, enjoy CBC holiday classics SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN, THE LEGEND OF FROSTY and THE MAGIC HOCKEY SKATES presented commercial-free.

This season, CBC Music’s holiday streams offer a soundtrack of festive favourites for all music tastes. Available now via cbcmusic.ca and the CBC Music app, seven themed playlists will be online, including: Jazz Loves Christmas (listeners can scat along with their favourites and let the swingle-bells ring out), Marvin’s Room Christmas (a celebration of the holidays through funk, soul, the blues and hip hop), Classical Holidays (seasonal mix of concertos, carols, and hits from the choral, vocal and instrumental repertoire), Seasonal Favourites (pop and jazz holiday hits), Pop Christmas (a collection of seasonal songs from the past two decades of pop divas, boy bands and superstar acts), Alt Christmas (festive treats which are weird, colourful and fun) and Country Christmas (country music’s biggest and brightest stars sing cherished holiday favourites and original songs).

Whether travelling or staying home for the holidays, CBC Radio has Canadians covered with special programming throughout December 24 and December 25. Hosts Raina Douris, Rich Terfry, Odario Williams, Julie Nesrallah, Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Katherine Duncan will lead music fans through a cheerful take on their usual shows with HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS editions that will be simulcast on CBC Radio One and CBC Radio 2. Additionally, Amanda Parris will be hosting THE MARVIN’S ROOM CHRISTMAS PARTY on CBC Radio One. On December 26 and January 1 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CBC Radio 2 will air MUSIC COMES ALIVE, with live performance recordings captured by CBC Music, from Serena Ryder, k.d. lang, Daniel Caesar, Blue Rodeo, Ruth B and more. In addition, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Radio 2 will rebroadcast TOWER OF SONG: A MEMORIAL TRIBUTE TO LEONARD COHEN.

On Sunday December 17, THE VINYL CAFE will broadcast a special episode from Stuart McLean’s final Christmas tour performance in Thunder Bay, featuring music and previously unheard stories, at 12 p.m. on CBC Radio One. The special will also rebroadcast on Tuesday, December 19 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, December 21 at 1 p.m. Also on December 17, CBC Radio 2 continues its annual tradition with JOY TO THE WORLD, hosted by Ben Heppner from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Currently in its 24th year, this Euroradio holiday special features a full day of music performances from the countries of the European Broadcasting Union, including Germany, Spain, Sweden, Czechoslovakia, Ireland and more.

Leading into the New Year, BECAUSE NEWS shares an interactive online news quiz reflecting on the year, with 100 questions about the news of 2017. It will be available the last week of December via www.cbc.ca/becausenews.

