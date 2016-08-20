CBC Celebrates RIO 2016 With Live Coverage of the Closing Ceremony, Tomorrow

CBC is Canada’s ticket to what promises to be a spectacular celebration, with coverage of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony on Sunday beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The Ceremony will celebrate Rio de Janeiro and all of Brazil as well as the best moments from the Olympic Games. Viewers will also get a look ahead to Tokyo 2020. The Closing Ceremony will be available live on CBC, online at cbc.ca/olympics, via CBC’s app for Rio 2016 and in virtual reality using the CBC Olympic Games Virtual Reality app.

CBC’s coverage of the Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Scott Russell, Andi Petrillo and Olympian Perdita Felicien live from Maracanã Stadium. The Ceremony will evoke a party atmosphere through dance, music and song. In contrast to the high-concept performances seen in the Opening Ceremony, Sunday’s spectacle promises to be more representative of the streets of Rio. Performances scheduled for the Closing Ceremony include International pop star Kygo performing with guest singer Julia Michaels, an homage to the Samba featuring Roberta Sá and tributes to Carmen Miranda and Roberto Burle Marx. A special segment of the Closing Ceremony will be dedicated to Tokyo 2020 with a mixture of Japanese cultural traditions and technological innovations.

Prior to the start of the Closing Ceremony, CBC will offer a look at some of the best and most memorable moments from Rio 2016 with hosts David Amber and two-time Olympic Games medallist Alexandre Despatie, as they explore the biggest stories from the past 17 days in Rio. Special guests, including Craig McMorris and Olympians Kelly VanderBeek, Karina LeBlanc, Anson Henry and other well-known Canadian athletes, will provide unique insight into how these Games will be remembered and the roles Canada and Canadian athletes played. This portion of the broadcast will also feature a photo essay by Olympic Games gold medallist and photographer Kevin Light.

Immediately following the Closing Ceremony, Canadians can relive the top performances from the Olympic Games with extended highlights from CBC’s coverage of Rio 2016.

Viewers in Toronto are invited to watch the Closing Ceremony at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre (250 Front St. W.) with free giveaways beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Canadian Broadcasting Centre continues to be open daily from 7 a.m. until 12 midnight during the Olympic Games. Canadians are encouraged to visit a viewing event in their area to cheer the world together here at home over the final days of the Games.

