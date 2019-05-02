Makeful’s New Series Handmade Hotels Explores Creative Short-Term Rentals with Renovation Expert, Katie Herbert

Viewers get to peek inside some of the most unique and charming short-term rentals in the new Makeful original documentary series Handmade Hotels (6×30’). In each episode, house flipper and design enthusiast, Katie Herbert, explores three unique spaces that centre around a common theme, like spaces for large groups, to discover how homeowners tap into their creativity to craft inviting respites. A Makeful original production, Handmade Hotels airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT with back-to-back episodes starting May 14.

“The imaginative, handmade elements of this new series are a perfect fit for Makeful’s focus on creativity,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Canadian Media, Blue Ant Media. “The variety of spaces, each infused with the homeowner’s artful expression, give viewers a design experience they haven’t seen before.”

In each episode, Katie Herbert explores three short-term rentals that explore a different theme such as creative ways to accommodate large groups, hidden rooms, transformative renovations, eco-friendly homes, tiny homes, and restored historic homes. From a loft with a hidden entrance and a barber shop transformed into an apartment, to an off-grid home made from recycled materials and a former church lovingly restored into a spacious apartment, the series is chock full of unexpected ideas and inventive flourishes.

The first two episodes include:

Episode 1 – Living Larger

Tuesday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

From family reunions to group getaways, a boom in group travel has homeowners creating short-term rentals spaces that accommodate multiple people. Kate Herbert takes a look at some truly unique larger spaces with features that include bathing facilities in the kitchen, an adults-only playground and a luxury living space.

Episode 2 – Hidden Spaces

Tuesday, May 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

Katie Herbert discovers several hidden spaces in the city. These unexpected urban dwelling include an historic converted carriage house, a hidden jewel of an apartment, bursting with colour, and a cool loft, complete with hidden entrance and a grand piano.

