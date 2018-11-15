Love Nature’s Orangutan Jungle School Gives Little Primates the Chance to Graduate to Life in the Wild

Learning to be wild is the end goal for several little orangutans in Love Nature’s newest original series, Orangutan Jungle School. The 10-part docu-soap follows the hilarious antics, triumphs and struggles of a group of orphaned orangutans as they progress through a unique forest school system. The series was filmed in Borneo, Indonesia, where the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) manages the largest primate rescue and rehabilitation project in the world. Over the course of the stunning series, viewers get to know the unique stories and personalities of the orangutans as they learn skills that will one day enable them to live without human help in a true wilderness. In the jungle classroom, lessons include cracking open a coconut, nest building, becoming aware of snakes and learning how to become an expert climber. The series will premiere on Love Nature on Sunday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT during an eight-week free preview, now in effect.

“The endearing personalities and funny mishaps that these endangered orangutans get into are truly captivating, and viewers will become emotionally invested in their crucial journey to live in the wild,” said Jamie Schouela, President, Canadian Media. “Orangutan Jungle School is a great example of the character-led nature and wildlife programming we’ve lined up on Love Nature, which will be available coast to coast as part of the channel’s free preview.”

Over the course of the series, the orangutans experience friendship, romance, bullying, danger, drama, humour, heartache and reunions, all with the ultimate triumph of graduating the jungle school. They include an all-star lineup of best mates, rivals and prima donnas, such as:

Valentino: the class clown who BOSF carers hope will smarten up enough to graduate Mema: a picky eater who thinks snack time is gross Malika: the clumsy toddler who doesn’t know how to climb Benny: the little glutton who has to go on a diet Cinta: one of the Jungle School’s cleverest, boldest and most resourceful students who is full of surprises.



The docu-series, which premiered in the UK and Singapore earlier this year to rave reviews, is an entertaining and fascinating insight into the world of endangered orangutans, which will foster awareness for the plight of this endangered species and the fragile ecosystem in which these charismatic creatures lead their lives.

Additional Free Preview highlights on Love Nature:

Into the Wild Colombia (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT and takes audiences on a journey to Colombia, home to one in ten species on the planet and one of the most biologically diverse countries on the Earth. Straddling the equator, viewers will learn about the country’s Pacific and Atlantic coastlines and its landscapes shaped by the soaring peaks of the Andes and carved by the mighty Amazon and Orinoco Rivers.

Into the Wild India (Canadian Premiere, Season 1), which airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, is a 10-part journey through the magical wilderness of India, witnessing the day-to-day lives and challenges of some its most iconic species and the many other creatures with which they share their home.

Lion Ark (Canadian Premiere) premieres Sunday, December 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT following Orangutan Jungle School. This triumphant documentary special charts one of the world’s most ambitious and daring animal rescues, in which a team from the UK-based Animal Defenders International swoops on eight illegal circuses spread across Bolivia to help the local government enforce a ban on animal circuses. The team journeys across a vast, hostile terrain to track down the illegal events, save the animals and bring them to safety.

Rhino Orphanage (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) premieres Sunday, December 9 at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT. This series gives viewers a look behind the scenes of Africa’s first dedicated rhino orphanage, where a loving team fights the struggle to secure the future of a species, amid a poaching crisis. It’s a long road to recovery for the fragile calves as they overcome the traumas of their early days to become wild rhinos again. For the people who care for them, it’s a world of highs and lows, of high risk and huge reward.

Surviving the Amazon (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) premieres Thursday, December 20 at 8 p.m ET/PT. Spanning nine South American countries, the Amazon is the largest rainforest on the planet and home to over two and half million species, each uniquely adapted to stay alive in a landscape of lush, tropical jungle. Surviving the Amazon explores what it takes for animals to grow up, hunt and find love amid volatile weather, hungry predators and dangers lurking around every tree trunk.

Animals Decoded (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) premieres Thursday, December 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. From long distance whale song to infrasonic elephants, to messages flashed on a cuttlefish’s skin, animals have incredible ways of flirting, fighting, chatting and bonding. There’s a whole world of animal languages waiting to be decoded. This three-part, hour-long series shares the latest science and fascinating footage of animals in the wild to reveal the secrets of animal communication.

Operation Maneater (Canadian Premiere, Season 1) premieres on Tuesday, January 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and takes a look at the devastation that results when people compete with other animals for natural resources. For host Mark Evans the answer lies in science. Using the latest research and his knowledge of animal behaviour, Mark sets out to design new technology that can outwit, scare off, or even re-educate animals determined on destruction – including humans. From great white sharks to man-eating tigers, each episode showcases deadly predators and inventive solutions.

Supersenses (Canadian Premiere, Season 1), which premieres on Thursday, January 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT is a look into the amazing world of what animals really see. Using CGI and innovative natural history filming techniques, this fascinating, perception-skewing series casts the world as it appears to creatures across the planet, allowing the viewer to see like a beast and perceive things in a totally new way.

