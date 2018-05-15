Life Moves Pretty Fast: Take The Day Off For The Debut Of Hollywood Suite’s Original Doc Ferris’s Room On June 5

How could you possibly be expected to handle school (or work) on a day like this? Play hookie on June 5th and indulge in a Ferris-approved staycation, culminating with Hollywood Suite’s new documentary Ferris’s Room. The much-buzzed about doc will premiere Tuesday, June 5 at 8pm ET on the Hollywood Suite 80s Movies channel (HS80) followed by Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Ferris’s Room will also be available On Demand, on the Hollywood Suite GO app and on HSGO.ca.

Premiering June 5th – identified by fans as the day Ferris, Cam and Sloane skipped class – Ferris’s Room tracks Toronto artist Sarah Keenlyside as she travels to Chicago to recreate Ferris Bueller’s iconic bedroom as part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of John Hughes’s classic comedy. Director Ryan Mains documents Sarah’s process as she tracks down replicas of Ferris’s prized possessions, packs up her car for the cross-border trip, and works against the clock to get Ferris’s Room ready in time for the big day. Along the way, she faces unexpected challenges, meets superfans who keep the spirit of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off alive, and reveals how art (whether it’s a nostalgic installation or a lighthearted film) brings us together.

“In an age where people are finding it hard to disconnect from their devices, the carpe diem manifesto of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is as relevant now as it was in the 80s,” said David Kines, President, Hollywood Suite. “We at Hollywood Suite are naturally big fans of nostalgic programming, and can’t think of a better way to make our entree into long-form content.”

“Ferris is one of a handful of films that really stuck with me from my childhood, and except for some hairstyles, the film has aged very well. It looks and feels like it could have been made today,” said Ryan Mains, Director and Producer, Ferris’s Room. “I’m so excited to honour and celebrate a film that has given me – and millions of other adoring fans – the ability to relive and revel in our adolescent experience.”

Ferris’s Room is part of an ongoing CMF funded project by Hollywood Suite to create immersive, multi-platform content that explores the way film impacts individuals, as well as our culture as a whole. A number of elements of this project support Ferris’s Room, including immersive virtual reality and 360 video experiences of Sarah Keenleyside’s recreation of Ferris Bueller’s room, short-form original content, and upcoming improvements to the Hollywood Suite GO app and HSGO.ca.

Toronto’s Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema will screen Ferris’s Room Saturday, June 2 at 8pm, followed by a showcase of Ferris’s Room VR on Oculus Rift. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2Fo0RDi.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

