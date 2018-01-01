January CraveTV Highlights

CraveTV kicks off the New Year with hot new programming featuring some of the biggest names in entertainment like J.K. Simmons and Lena Waithe. New series, documentaries, and specials that begin streaming in January include:

Following her historic Emmy ® win earlier this year, Lena Waithe (MASTER OF NONE) teams up with Academy Award ® , Emmy, and Golden Globe ® winner Common (Selma) for THE CHI , the new one-hour drama series from SHOWTIME that explores the humanity behind the headlines sensationalizing the South Side of Chicago. Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story focusing around a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. Waithe serves as creator and executive producer. Episode 1 is now available to CraveTV subscribers as a First Look before the series makes its official debut on Sunday, January 7 . Episode 2 begins streaming on Sunday, January 14 at 10 p.m. ET , day-and-date with SHOWTIME in the U.S. In THE CHI , Kevin (Alex Hibbert, Moonlight) is a pre-teen who must step past shattered illusions and embrace the normal rites of childhood, while Brandon (Jason Mitchell, Straight Outta Compton) is a dreamer who makes the nearly impossible leap of faith to succeed in life and love with girlfriend Jerrika (Tiffany Boone, THE FOLLOWING). Emmett (Jacob Latimore, Sleight) is a carefree teen thrust into complex responsibility with guidance from his mother Jada (Yolonda Ross, TREME), and Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Queen of Katwe) is a drifter whose struggle to love and be loved calls into question his every pursuit. Sonja Sohn (THE WIRE), Jahking Guillory (Kicks), and Steven Williams (THE LEFTOVERS) recur.

Additional information about CraveTV’s January lineup is outlined below. Program assets, including episode synopses and images are available at BellMedia.ca/pr.

SHOWTIME SERIES, DOCUMENTARIES & SPECIALS:

UNSPORTSMANLIKE COMEDY WITH ROB GRONKOWSKI (January 5 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 1 (January 7 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 2 (January 14 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 3 (January 21 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE CHI, Season 1, Episode 4 (January 28 @ 10 p.m. ET)

SPOTLIGHT ON CANADA:

THE BEAVERTON’S YEAR IN REVIEW: 2017, THE YEAR THAT SADLY WAS (January 2)

THE LAUNCH: DIRECTOR’S CUT, Season 1, Episode 1 (January 10 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 9 (January 12)

THE LAUNCH: DIRECTOR’S CUT, Season 1, Episode 2 (January 17 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 10 (January 19)

THE LAUNCH: DIRECTOR’S CUT, Season 1, Episode 3 (January 24 @ 10 p.m. ET)

THE BEAVERTON, Season 2, Episode 11 (January 26)

W5, Season 52, Episode 12 (January 26)

THE LAUNCH: DIRECTOR’S CUT, Season 1, Episode 4 (January 31 @ 10 p.m. ET)

WORTH WATCHING:

DOCTOR WHO, Season 10 (January 1)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 10 (January 8 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 9 (January 8 @ 9 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 11 (January 15 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 10 (January 15 @ 9 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 1 (January 21 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 12 (January 22 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 11 (January 22 @ 9 p.m. ET)

COUNTERPART, Season 1, Episode 2 (January 28 @ 8 p.m. ET)

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Season 1, Episode 13 (January 29 @ 8 p.m. ET)

AFTER TREK, Season 1, Episode 12 (January 29 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CraveTV EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOKS:

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 1 (January 3 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 2 (January 10 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 3 (January 17 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 4 (January 24 @ 9 p.m. ET)

CARDINAL, Season 2, Episode 5 (January 31 @ 9 p.m. ET)

#ICRAVEFRIDAYS:

BROAD CITY, Season 4 (January 5)

UNDERGROUND, Season 2 (January 5)

TRAINING DAY, Season 1 (January 5)

THE PRESIDENT SHOW, Season 1A (January 12)

SAM SMITH: LIVE IN LONDON (January 12)

ARTIE LANGE: STENCH OF FAILURE (January 12)

REIGN, Season 4 (January 19)

HARRY STYLES: LIVE IN MANCHESTER (January 19)

ADAM DEVINE’S HOUSE PARTY, Season 3 (January 19)

PETE DAVIDSON: SMD (January 26)

BEWARE THE SLENDERMAN (January 26)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING:

MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN 2016 (January 8)

MASTERCHEF CELEBRITY SHOWDOWN 2017 (January 8)

COMING SOON:

GIRLS

THE YOUNG POPE

ERIC CLAPTON: A LIFE IN 12 BARS

