It’s Movie May-Hem On Hollywood Suite

While spring has seemingly forgotten about Canada, Hollywood Suite has you covered with a sizzling film line-up to cure the winter blues.
May the 4th be with you! Hollywood Suite rolls out the walking carpet for Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. Grab some bantha milk, you scoundrel, and get to know these rebellious actors in a galaxy not quite so far, far away, in films including The Fugitive, When Harry Met Sally and Working Girl.
Then, Hollywood Suite celebrates memorable movie moms on Mother’s Day (May 13), with In Her Shoes, Postcards from the Edge, Mommie Dearest, Terms of Endearment, Alien and more!
The best is yet to come, and won’t that be fine? On May 14, Hollywood Suite honours the 20th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s passing with some of his greatest films, including None but the Brave, Some Came Running and Ocean’s 11.
A royal line-up fit for a queen, Hollywood Suite’s Victoria Day weekend line-up includes The Queen and the premiere of Young Victoria (May 19–20).
See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite May lineup. All times ET.
New This Month
May delivers over 20 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
May 18 9:00pm – Tropic Thunder (2008) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May 20 9:00pm – The Young Victoria (2009) PREM
May 26 9:00pm – Planet of the Apes (2001) PREM
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
May 5 9:00pm – Shallow Grave (1994) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May 19 9:00pm – Pushing Tin (1999) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May 25 9:00pm – Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael (1990) PREM
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
May 11 9:00pm – Under the Cherry Moon (1986) PREM
May 18 9:00pm – The Fly II (1989) PREM
May 19 9:00pm – All the Right Moves (1983) PREM
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
May 5 9:00pm – The Entertainer (1960) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May 18 9:00pm – Get Carter (1971) PREM
May 26 9:00pm – Tom Jones (1963) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May The 4th Be With You – An Ode to Carrie & Harrison (& Mark)
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
May 4 9:00pm – Wonderland (2003) – Carrie Fisher
May 4 10:50pm – Hollywood Homicide (2003) – Harrison Ford
May 5 12:50am – Jay and Silent Bob (2001) – Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
May 4 9:00pm – The Devil’s Own (1997) – Harrison Ford VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
May 4 7:05pm – Witness (1985) – Harrison Ford
May 4 9:00pm – The Man With One Red Shoe (1985) – Carrie Fisher
May 4 10:35pm – When Harry Met Sally (1989) – Carrie Fisher
May 5 12:15am – Working Girl (1988) – Harrison Ford
Mother’s Day
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
May 13 12:30pm – In Her Shoes (2005)
May 13 2:45pm – Something’s Gotta Give (2003) VOD, HSGO
May 13 4:55pm – Chocolat (2000) VOD, HSGO
May 13 7:00pm – Hairspray (2007) VOD, HSGO
May 13 9:00pm – Black Swan (2010)
May 13 10:50pm – Le Divorce (2003)
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90
May 13 3:15pm – Ed and His Dead Mother (1993) PREM, VOD, HSGO
May 13 4:50pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) VOD, HSGO
May 13 7:15pm – Postcards from the Edge (1990) VOD, HSGO
May 13 9:00pm – Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
May 13 4:45pm – Ordinary People (1980) VOD, HSGO
May 13 6:50pm – Mommie Dearest (1981) VOD, HSGO
May 13 10:45pm – Terms of Endearment (1983) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
May 13 8:20am – Stella Dallas (1937)
May 13 1:50pm – Travels With My Aunt (1973) VOD, HSGO
May 13 7:00pm – Alien (1979)
Twenty Years Since We Said Goodbye to Ol’ Blue Eyes
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
May 14 10:50am – None but the Brave (1965) VOD, HSGO
May 14 12:40pm – Some Came Running (1958) VOD, HSGO
May 14 7:00pm – Von Ryan’s Express (1965)
May 14 9:00pm – Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964) VOD, HSGO
May 14 11:05pm – Pal Joey (1957) VOD, HSGO
May 15 12:55am – Ocean’s 11 (1979) VOD, HSGO
Victoria Day Long Weekend
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00
May 19 9:00pm – The Queen (2006)
May 20 9:00pm – The Young Victoria (2009) PREM
From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection
Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
May 19 9:00pm HS70 – Cousin, Cousine (1975)
May 26 9:00pm – Tom Jones (1963) PREM, VOD, HSGO and The Entertainer (1960) PREM, VOD, HSGO – Albert Finney/Tony Richardson Double Bill
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80
May 12 9:00pm – Eating Raoul (1982)
Golden Age Classics
Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70
May 3 9:00pm – Bye Bye Birdie (1963)
May 10 9:00pm – Suddenly, Last Summer (1959)
May 17 9:00pm – The Nutty Professor (1963) VOD, HSGO
May 24 9:00pm – A Star Is Born (1954) VOD, HSGO
May 31 9:00pm – Rosemary’s Baby (1968) VOD, HSGO