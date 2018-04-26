It’s Movie May-Hem On Hollywood Suite

While spring has seemingly forgotten about Canada, Hollywood Suite has you covered with a sizzling film line-up to cure the winter blues.

May the 4th be with you! Hollywood Suite rolls out the walking carpet for Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford. Grab some bantha milk, you scoundrel, and get to know these rebellious actors in a galaxy not quite so far, far away, in films including The Fugitive, When Harry Met Sally and Working Girl.

Then, Hollywood Suite celebrates memorable movie moms on Mother’s Day (May 13), with In Her Shoes, Postcards from the Edge, Mommie Dearest, Terms of Endearment, Alien and more!

The best is yet to come, and won’t that be fine? On May 14, Hollywood Suite honours the 20th anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s passing with some of his greatest films, including None but the Brave, Some Came Running and Ocean’s 11.

A royal line-up fit for a queen, Hollywood Suite’s Victoria Day weekend line-up includes The Queen and the premiere of Young Victoria (May 19–20).

See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite May lineup. All times ET.

PREM Hollywood Suite Premiere

VOD Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand

HSGO Available on the Hollywood Suite GO app and hsgo.ca

New This Month

May delivers over 20 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

May 18 9:00pm – Tropic Thunder (2008) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May 20 9:00pm – The Young Victoria (2009) PREM

May 26 9:00pm – Planet of the Apes (2001) PREM

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

May 5 9:00pm – Shallow Grave (1994) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May 19 9:00pm – Pushing Tin (1999) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May 25 9:00pm – Welcome Home Roxy Carmichael (1990) PREM

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

May 11 9:00pm – Under the Cherry Moon (1986) PREM

May 18 9:00pm – The Fly II (1989) PREM

May 19 9:00pm – All the Right Moves (1983) PREM

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

May 5 9:00pm – The Entertainer (1960) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May 18 9:00pm – Get Carter (1971) PREM

May 26 9:00pm – Tom Jones (1963) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May The 4th Be With You – An Ode to Carrie & Harrison (& Mark)

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

May 4 9:00pm – Wonderland (2003) – Carrie Fisher

May 4 10:50pm – Hollywood Homicide (2003) – Harrison Ford

May 5 12:50am – Jay and Silent Bob (2001) – Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

May 4 9:00pm – The Devil’s Own (1997) – Harrison Ford VOD, HSGO



May 4 10:55pm – The Fugitive (1993) – Harrison Ford

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

May 4 7:05pm – Witness (1985) – Harrison Ford

May 4 9:00pm – The Man With One Red Shoe (1985) – Carrie Fisher

May 4 10:35pm – When Harry Met Sally (1989) – Carrie Fisher

May 5 12:15am – Working Girl (1988) – Harrison Ford

Mother’s Day

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

May 13 12:30pm – In Her Shoes (2005)

May 13 2:45pm – Something’s Gotta Give (2003) VOD, HSGO

May 13 4:55pm – Chocolat (2000) VOD, HSGO

May 13 7:00pm – Hairspray (2007) VOD, HSGO

May 13 9:00pm – Black Swan (2010)

May 13 10:50pm – Le Divorce (2003)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

May 13 3:15pm – Ed and His Dead Mother (1993) PREM, VOD, HSGO

May 13 4:50pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) VOD, HSGO

May 13 7:15pm – Postcards from the Edge (1990) VOD, HSGO

May 13 9:00pm – Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

May 13 4:45pm – Ordinary People (1980) VOD, HSGO

May 13 6:50pm – Mommie Dearest (1981) VOD, HSGO

May 13 10:45pm – Terms of Endearment (1983) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

May 13 8:20am – Stella Dallas (1937)

May 13 1:50pm – Travels With My Aunt (1973) VOD, HSGO

May 13 7:00pm – Alien (1979)

Twenty Years Since We Said Goodbye to Ol’ Blue Eyes

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

May 14 10:50am – None but the Brave (1965) VOD, HSGO

May 14 12:40pm – Some Came Running (1958) VOD, HSGO

May 14 7:00pm – Von Ryan’s Express (1965)

May 14 9:00pm – Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964) VOD, HSGO

May 14 11:05pm – Pal Joey (1957) VOD, HSGO

May 15 12:55am – Ocean’s 11 (1979) VOD, HSGO

Victoria Day Long Weekend

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

May 19 9:00pm – The Queen (2006)

May 20 9:00pm – The Young Victoria (2009) PREM

From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection

Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

May 19 9:00pm HS70 – Cousin, Cousine (1975)

May 26 9:00pm – Tom Jones (1963) PREM, VOD, HSGO and The Entertainer (1960) PREM, VOD, HSGO – Albert Finney/Tony Richardson Double Bill

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

May 12 9:00pm – Eating Raoul (1982)

Golden Age Classics

Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

May 3 9:00pm – Bye Bye Birdie (1963)

May 10 9:00pm – Suddenly, Last Summer (1959)

May 17 9:00pm – The Nutty Professor (1963) VOD, HSGO

May 24 9:00pm – A Star Is Born (1954) VOD, HSGO

May 31 9:00pm – Rosemary’s Baby (1968) VOD, HSGO

