Hollywood Suite Honours John Candy With Sweet Lineup Of Films March 1 to March 3

Twenty-five years ago, on March 4, 1994, Canada lost one of its greats: John Candy. In honour of the man who was instrumental in putting Canadian comedy on the global map, Hollywood Suite is giving viewers a reason to laugh rather than cry with a lineup of Candy’s hilarious films March 1 to March 3. Viewers will also get the chance to enjoy the works of other heavy-hitters in the film industry, including Robert Redford and Brian De Palma. And, a charmed lineup of Irish-themed films and films with Irish actors is in supply all month for St. Patrick’s Day.
CANDY-THON: CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF JOHN CANDY
Throughout the first weekend of March, Hollywood Suite
is remembering the comedy legend by airing a number of his renowned films. Enjoy Moley Russell’s Wart – err – Uncle Buck
(1989) on March 2 at 9 p.m. on HS80, the masterful comedic pairing of John Candy and Steve Martin in Planes, Trains and Automobiles
(1987) on March 3 at 2:30 p.m. on HS80 and watch some “mommy issues” unfold with Only the Lonely
(1991) on March 3 at 9 p.m. on HS90.
|
|
|Viewers can delight in the films of Robert Redford on Hollywood Suite all month long! Learn about computer hacking with Sneakers (1992) on March 9 at 9 p.m. on HS90, revisit the Watergate scandal with All the President’s Men (1979) on March 10 at 9 p.m. on HS70 and let the raindrops keep falling with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) on March 22 at 9 p.m. on HS70.
|
|SPOTLIGHT ON BRIAN DE PALMA
|
|
|
With a knack for creating cult classic psychological thrillers, Brian De Palma keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Say hello to Scarface
(1983) on March 7 at 9 p.m. on HS80, see double with Sisters
(1972) on March 9 at 9 p.m. on HS70 and carry out a Mission: Impossible
(1996) on March 10 at 3 p.m. on HS90. And with the documentary De Palma
(2015) on March 8 at 9 p.m. on HS00, hear it all from the man himself as he discusses his career, his films and the challenges of working in Hollywood!
|
|SALUTE TO ST. PADDY’S DAY
|
|
|Throughout March, Hollywood Suite‘s lucky viewers are gifted a pot of gold: a fabulous lineup of Irish-themed films to get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Films include: The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) on March 29 at 9 p.m. on HS00, Gangs of New York (2002) on March 2 at 9 p.m. on HS00 and The Quiet Man (1952) on March 17 at 9 p.m. on HS70.
Related