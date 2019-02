Hollywood Suite Honours John Candy With Sweet Lineup Of Films March 1 to March 3

Twenty-five years ago, on March 4, 1994, Canada lost one of its greats: John Candy. In honour of the man who was instrumental in putting Canadian comedy on the global map, Hollywood Suite is giving viewers a reason to laugh rather than cry with a lineup of Candy’s hilarious films March 1 to March 3. Viewers will also get the chance to enjoy the works of other heavy-hitters in the film industry, including Robert Redford and Brian De Palma. And, a charmed lineup of Irish-themed films and films with Irish actors is in supply all month for St. Patrick’s Day.

CANDY-THON: CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF JOHN CANDY



REDFORD REWIND

Viewers can delight in the films of Robert Redford on Hollywood Suite all month long! Learn about computer hacking with Sneakers (1992) on March 9 at 9 p.m. on HS90, revisit the Watergate scandal with All the President’s Men (1979) on March 10 at 9 p.m. on HS70 and let the raindrops keep falling with Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) on March 22 at 9 p.m. on HS70.

SPOTLIGHT ON BRIAN DE PALMA

With a knack for creating cult classic psychological thrillers, Brian De Palma keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Say hello to Scarface (1983) on March 7 at 9 p.m. on HS80, see double with Sisters (1972) on March 9 at 9 p.m. on HS70 and carry out a Mission: Impossible (1996) on March 10 at 3 p.m. on HS90. And with the documentary De Palma (2015) on March 8 at 9 p.m. on HS00, hear it all from the man himself as he discusses his career, his films and the challenges of working in Hollywood!

SALUTE TO ST. PADDY’S DAY

Throughout March, Hollywood Suite‘s lucky viewers are gifted a pot of gold: a fabulous lineup of Irish-themed films to get in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Films include: The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) on March 29 at 9 p.m. on HS00, Gangs of New York (2002) on March 2 at 9 p.m. on HS00 and The Quiet Man (1952) on March 17 at 9 p.m. on HS70.

Share this: Print



Tweet



Related

Throughout the first weekend of March,is remembering the comedy legend by airing a number of his renowned films. Enjoy Moley Russell’s Wart – err – Uncle Buck (1989) on March 2 at 9 p.m. on HS80, the masterful comedic pairing of John Candy and Steve Martin in Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) on March 3 at 2:30 p.m. on HS80 and watch some “mommy issues” unfold with Only the Lonely (1991) on March 3 at 9 p.m. on HS90.