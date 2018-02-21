HOLLYWOOD SUITE GOES FOR GOLD WITH AWARDS SEASON COVERAGE

From Britain to the beach, Hollywood Suite once again takes viewers inside the tent to experience the relaxed, spontaneous, low-key 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards LIVE Saturday, March 3 at 5pm ET on HS00. Hosted by comedy duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, this fan-favourite ceremony celebrates the best in indie filmmaking. Armie Hammer-led Call Me by Your Name heads the pack with six nominations, followed closely by Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed, genre-bending thriller Get Out with five, and Lady Bird with four. All three films are competing for Best Feature, along with The Florida Project and The Rider.

For the month of March, Hollywood Suite rolls out the red carpet in celebration of the 90th Academy Awards featuring winners and nominees spanning the decades. Highlights include Terms of Endearment (March 3), Cabaret (March 4), The French Connection (March 4), The Bodyguard (March 4), The Social Network (March 7), 8 ½ (March 10), The Shawshank Redemption (March 15) and Gladiator (March 27).

“Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels.” (Nora Roberts). Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day alongside Ireland’s legendary exports including Liam Neeson (The Next of Kin; The Dead Pool); Saoirse Ronan (Atonement; Death Defying Acts) and Colin Farrell (In Bruges; Total Recall) on March 17.

2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

LIVE Saturday, March 3 at 5:00pm ET on HS00 (repeats at 7:30pm ET and 9:30pm ET)

Hosted by Nick Kroll (Parks and Recreation, Kroll Show) and John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live, Mulaney, Kroll Show)

New This Month

March delivers 21 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Mar 24 9:00pm – Vivien Leigh in Anna Karenina (1948) VOD, HSGO and That Hamilton Woman (1941) VOD, HSGO

Mar 30 9:00pm – Point Blank (1967)

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Mar 11 9:00pm – My Left Foot (1989) Jim Sheridan’s directorial debut VOD, HSGO

Mar 16 9:00pm – Summer Rental (1985)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Mar 2 9:00pm – Entrapment (1999)

Mar 31 9:00pm – That Thing You Do! (1996) Tom Hanks’s directorial debut VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Mar 9 9:00pm – Gangs of New York (2002)

Mar 17 9:00pm – Hunger (2008) Steve McQueen’s directorial debut VOD, HSGO

Mar 30 9:00pm – Chicago (2002) Rob Marshall’s directorial debut

And The Oscar Goes To…

Celebrate the 90th Academy Awards with Oscar nominees and winners all month long on Hollywood Suite! Tune in and choose from a spectacular selection of 180 films that caught the attention of The Academy, including:

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Mar 2 9:00pm – The Godfather (1972) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 3 12:00am – The Godfather: Part II (1974) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 4 9:00pm – The French Connection (1971) Best Picture winner

Mar 4 10:45pm – Cabaret (1972)

Mar 5 9:00pm – Lawrence of Arabia (1962) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 7 9:00pm – A Clockwork Orange (1972)

Mar 8 9:00pm – 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) VOD, HSGO

Mar 10 11:35pm – 8 ½ (1963) VOD, HSGO

Mar 11 7:10pm – Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) Best Picture winner

Mar 23 11:10pm – Chinatown (1974) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Mar 1 9:00pm – Arthur (1981)

Mar 3 9:00pm – Terms of Endearment (1983) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 3 11:15pm – The Elephant Man (1980) VOD, HSGO

Mar 8 11:05pm – The Right Stuff (1983)

Mar 9 9:00pm – Die Hard (1988)

Mar 11 10:45pm – Ordinary People (1980) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 18 7:20pm – When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Mar 20 9:00pm – Fame (1980)

Mar 21 11:20pm – Witness (1985)

Mar 30 9:00pm – Ghostbusters (1984)

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Mar 4 9:00pm – The Bodyguard (1992)

Mar 15 9:00pm – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Mar 16 9:00pm – Malcolm X (1992)



Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Mar 2 9:00pm – Crash (2004) Best Picture Winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 2 10:55pm – Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Mar 3 11:00pm – Black Swan (2010)

Mar 7 9:00pm – The Social Network (2010)

Mar 8 9:00pm – Slumdog Millionaire (2008) Best Picture winner

Mar 11 9:00pm – Whiplash (2015) VOD, HSGO

Mar 18 9:00pm – 12 Years a Slave (2013) Best Picture winner

Mar 27 9:00pm – Gladiator (2000) Best Picture winner VOD, HSGO

Mar 29 9:00pm – Brokeback Mountain (2005) VOD, HSGO

Mar 30 9:00pm – Chicago (2002) Best Picture winner PREM

Daniel Day-Lewis Weekend

Join Hollywood Suite March 9 to 11 to celebrate the career of legendary actor Daniel Day-Lewis.

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Mar 11 9:00pm – My Left Foot (1989) Oscar and BAFTA wins for Day-Lewis PREM, VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Mar 10 2:20pm – The Age of Innocence (1993) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Mar 9 9:00pm – Gangs of New York (2002) Oscar nomination and BAFTA win for Day-Lewis PREM

Mar 10 9:00pm – Nine (2002) Golden Globe nomination for Day-Lewis PREM

St. Patrick’s Day

Mark St. Patrick’s Day with this collection of films featuring Irish actors and stories set on the Emerald Isle.

Hollywood Suite 70s Movies – HS70

Mar 17 9:00pm – The Quiet Man (1952) starring Maureen O’Hara VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 11:15pm – Ryan’s Daughter (1970) VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 80s Movies – HS80

Mar 17 2:05pm – Next of Kin (1989) starring Liam Neeson

Mar 17 9:00pm – The Dead (1987) based on a James Joyce story, starring Donal McCann, Colm Meaney VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 10:25pm – The Dead Pool (1988) starring Liam Neeson

Mar 18 12:00am – My Left Foot (1989) starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Brenda Fricker and Kirsten Sheridan VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 90s Movies – HS90

Mar 17 9:00pm – The Crying Game (1992) starring Stephen Rea VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 10:55pm – The Butcher Boy (1997) starring Stephen Rea and Sean McGinley VOD, HSGO

Mar 18 12:50am – Legends of the Fall (1998) starring Aidan Quinn VOD, HSGO

Hollywood Suite 00s Movies – HS00

Mar 17 10:25am – Total Recall (2012) starring Colin Farrell VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 4:20pm – Death Defying Acts (2007) starring Saorise Ronan VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 9:00pm – Hunger (2008) starring Michael Fassbender and Liam Cunningham PREM, VOD, HSGO

Mar 17 10:40pm – In Bruges (2008) starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson VOD, HSGO

Mar 18 12:30am – Atonement (2007) starring Saorise Ronan VOD, HSGO

