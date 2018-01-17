Hollywood Suite Gives Canada Front-Row Seats to the EE British Academy Film Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Canada’s movie destination Hollywood Suite packs a one-two punch this winter with exclusive broadcasts of two star-studded award shows: the EE British Academy Film Awards (February 18) and the Film Independent Spirit Awards (March 3). Using their podiums as platforms, the entertainment community is leveraging awards season to raise social and political awareness. Following Oprah’s rousing Golden Globes speech and activism surrounding the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, the world is tuned in as celebrity and politics take centre stage this winter.
2018 EE British Academy Film Awards
Sunday, February 18 at 6pm ET on HS00 (repeats at 8pm ET and 10pm ET)
Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand and Hollywood Suite GO starting Sunday, February 26
Hosted by Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Shirley Valentine, The Cat’s Meow)
On February 18, Hollywood Suite takes Canadians across the pond to get up close and personal with the world’s biggest stars as they meet in London for the BAFTAs. Considered a leading indicator of who might win at the Oscars, last year’s BAFTAs saw an evening of surprises and political flavour (not to mention a visit from Princes William and Harry), and this year promises to be no different.
The hilarious Joanna Lumley of Absolutely Fabulous (and Shirley Valentine – Sunday, February 18 at 9pm ET on HS80) takes the reins as host. Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy epic The Shape of Water (filmed in Toronto and Hamilton), leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Director, Actress, Score, and Original Screenplay. It’s followed by major Best Film contender Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour, which both received nine BAFTA nominations.
Among this year’s BAFTA nominees are a trio of Canadians nominated for Blade Runner: 2049 — Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, makeup artist Donald Mowat and Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner.
Find the full list of nominees here: www.bafta.org/film/awards/ee-british-academy-film-awards-in-2018
2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards
LIVE Saturday, March 3 at 5pm ET on HS00 (repeats at 7pm ET and 9pm ET)
Hosted by Nick Kroll (Parks and Recreation, Kroll Show) and John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live, Mulaney, Kroll Show)
Hollywood Suite celebrates the best in indie film at the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 3 at 5pm ET, hosted for the second year in a row by comedy powerhouse duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. The much buzzed-about show celebrates the best in independent filmmaking. Broadcast live from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, the event serves as a relaxed, spontaneous, low-key lead-up to the Academy Awards the following night. Armie Hammer-led Call Me by Your Name heads the pack with six nominations, followed closely by Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed, genre-bending thriller Get Out with five, and Lady Bird with four. All three films are competing for Best Feature, along with The Florida Project and The Rider.
Find the full list of nominees here: www.filmindependent.org/spirit-awards/nominees/
February also delivers 30 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:
- HS00 – Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (Feb 17) and Napoleon Dynamite (Feb 24)
- HS90 – Reservoir Dogs (Feb 3) and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Feb 14)
- HS80 – Alien Nation (Feb 2) and Witness (Feb 16)
- HS70 – Conrack (Feb 4) and The Getaway (Feb 14)
See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite February lineup. All times ET.
PREM Hollywood Suite Premiere
VOD Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand
HSGO Available on the Hollywood Suite GO app and hsgo.ca
Road to the BAFTA Red Carpet
Friday, February 2
HS00 11:00pm – Gladiator (2000) – Winner Best Film VOD, HSGO
Friday, February 16
HS00 9:00pm – Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Winner Best Film, Best Direction (Ang Lee), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jake Gyllenhaal) VOD, HSGO
Saturday, February 17
HS70 10:50pm – Julia (1977) – Winner Best Film
Sunday, February 18
HS00 2:10pm – Atonement (2007) – Winner Best Film VOD, HSGO
HS00 4:15pm – An Education (2009) – Winner Best Actress in a Leading Role (Carey Mulligan)
HS00 6:00pm – 2018 EE British Academy Films Awards
Love is in the Air
Wednesday, February 14
HS70 6:40pm – Romeo and Juliet (1968) VOD, HSGO
HS70 2:10am – The Taming of the Shrew (1967)
HS80 9:00pm – Unfaithfully Yours (1984) PREM
HS80 10:30pm – The War of The Roses (1989)
HS80 12:30am – Working Girl (1988)
HS90 9:00pm – William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996) PREM
HS90 11:05pm – Indochine (1992)
HS90 1:45am – Jane Eyre (1996)
HS00 9:00pm – Moulin Rouge! (2001)
HS00 11:10pm – Big Fish (2003) VOD, HSGO
HS00 1:20am – Maid in Manhattan (2002)
Hollywood Suite 70s Movies
Monday, February 12 – Barbra Streisand Double Bill
HS70 9:00pm – The Way We Were (1973)
HS70 11:00pm – Funny Lady (1975) VOD, HSGO
Wednesday, February 14 – Steve McQueen Double Bill
HS70 9:00pm – The Getaway (1972) PREM, VOD, HSGO
HS70 11:05pm – The Sand Pebbles (1966)
Friday, February 23
HS70 7:05pm – Planet of the Apes (1968)
HS70 9:00pm – Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) PREM
Hollywood Suite 80s Movies
Friday, February 9 – Patrick Swayze Double Bill
HS80 9:00pm – The Outsiders (1983)
HS80 10:35pm – Next of Kin (1989)
Friday, February 16 – Michael Douglas Double Bill
HS80 10:55pm – Wall Street (1987)
HS80 1:05am – The Star Chamber (1983)
Sunday, February 25
HS80 9:00pm – Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983) VOD, HSGO
HS80 10:40pm – Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) VOD, HSGO
Hollywood Suite 90s Movies
Friday, February 2 – Martin Lawrence Double Bill
HS90 9:00pm – Bad Boys (1995)
HS90 11:00pm – Blue Streak (1999)
Thursday, February 13 – Kevin Smith Double Bill
HS90 9:00pm – Chasing Amy (1997)
HS90 10:55pm – Clerks (1994)
Sunday, February 25 – Director Neil Jordan Triple Bill
HS90 9:00pm – Interview with the Vampire (1994) VOD, HSGO
HS90 11:05pm – The Crying Game (1992) VOD, HSGO
HS90 1:00am – The Butcher Boy (1997)
Hollywood Suite 00s Movies
Saturday, February 10
HS00 9:00pm – Mission: Impossible II (2000) PREM
Sunday, February 11– Diane Lane and Richard Gere Double Bill
HS00 9:00pm – Unfaithful (2002)
HS00 11:05pm – Nights in Rodanthe (2008) VOD, HSGO
Thursday, February 15 – Ben Affleck Double Bill
HS00 12:10am – Reindeer Games (2000) VOD, HSGO
HS00 2:00am – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection
Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.
Saturday, February 3
HS80 9:00pm – Babette’s Feast (1987)
Saturday, February 10
HS80 9:00pm – Desert Hearts (1985) PREM, VOD, HSGO
Saturday, February 17
HS70 9:00pm – Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) VOD, HSGO
Saturday, February 24
HS90 9:00pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) PREM, VOD, HSGO
The Golden Age
The stars – the lines – the moments – that made movie history. Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.
Thursday, February 1
HS70 9:00pm – Bonnie & Clyde (1967) VOD, HSGO
HS70 10:55pm – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
HS70 12:50am – The Silencers (1966)
Thursday, February 8
HS70 9:00pm – How the West Was Won (1962) PREM
HS70 11:45pm – Cat Ballou (1965) VOD, HSGO
HS70 1:25am – The Third Man (1949)
Thursday, February 15
HS70 9:00pm – Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) VOD, HSGO
HS70 1:05am – The End of the Affair (1955) VOD, HSGO
Thursday, February 22
HS70 9:00pm – Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) VOD, HSGO
HS70 12:30am – On the Waterfront (1954)