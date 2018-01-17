Hollywood Suite Gives Canada Front-Row Seats to the EE British Academy Film Awards and the Film Independent Spirit Awards

Canada’s movie destination Hollywood Suite packs a one-two punch this winter with exclusive broadcasts of two star-studded award shows: the EE British Academy Film Awards (February 18) and the Film Independent Spirit Awards (March 3). Using their podiums as platforms, the entertainment community is leveraging awards season to raise social and political awareness. Following Oprah’s rousing Golden Globes speech and activism surrounding the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, the world is tuned in as celebrity and politics take centre stage this winter.





2018 EE British Academy Film Awards

Sunday, February 18 at 6pm ET on HS00 (repeats at 8pm ET and 10pm ET)

Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand and Hollywood Suite GO starting Sunday, February 26

Hosted by Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous, Shirley Valentine, The Cat’s Meow)

On February 18, Hollywood Suite takes Canadians across the pond to get up close and personal with the world’s biggest stars as they meet in London for the BAFTAs. Considered a leading indicator of who might win at the Oscars, last year’s BAFTAs saw an evening of surprises and political flavour (not to mention a visit from Princes William and Harry), and this year promises to be no different.

The hilarious Joanna Lumley of Absolutely Fabulous (and Shirley Valentine – Sunday, February 18 at 9pm ET on HS80) takes the reins as host. Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy epic The Shape of Water (filmed in Toronto and Hamilton), leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Director, Actress, Score, and Original Screenplay. It’s followed by major Best Film contender Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour, which both received nine BAFTA nominations.

Among this year’s BAFTA nominees are a trio of Canadians nominated for Blade Runner: 2049 — Quebec director Denis Villeneuve, makeup artist Donald Mowat and Vancouver-born production designer Dennis Gassner.

Find the full list of nominees here: www.bafta.org/film/awards/ee-british-academy-film-awards-in-2018





2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards

LIVE Saturday, March 3 at 5pm ET on HS00 (repeats at 7pm ET and 9pm ET)

Hosted by Nick Kroll (Parks and Recreation, Kroll Show) and John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live, Mulaney, Kroll Show)

Hollywood Suite celebrates the best in indie film at the 33rd Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday, March 3 at 5pm ET, hosted for the second year in a row by comedy powerhouse duo Nick Kroll and John Mulaney. The much buzzed-about show celebrates the best in independent filmmaking. Broadcast live from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, the event serves as a relaxed, spontaneous, low-key lead-up to the Academy Awards the following night. Armie Hammer-led Call Me by Your Name heads the pack with six nominations, followed closely by Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed, genre-bending thriller Get Out with five, and Lady Bird with four. All three films are competing for Best Feature, along with The Florida Project and The Rider.

Find the full list of nominees here: www.filmindependent.org/spirit-awards/nominees/

February also delivers 30 exciting Hollywood Suite premieres, including:

HS00 – Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (Feb 17) and Napoleon Dynamite (Feb 24)

– Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (Feb 17) and Napoleon Dynamite (Feb 24) HS90 – Reservoir Dogs (Feb 3) and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Feb 14)

– Reservoir Dogs (Feb 3) and William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (Feb 14) HS80 – Alien Nation (Feb 2) and Witness (Feb 16)

– Alien Nation (Feb 2) and Witness (Feb 16) HS70 – Conrack (Feb 4) and The Getaway (Feb 14)

See below for more details on the Hollywood Suite February lineup. All times ET.

PREM Hollywood Suite Premiere

VOD Available on Hollywood Suite On Demand

HSGO Available on the Hollywood Suite GO app and hsgo.ca





Road to the BAFTA Red Carpet

Friday, February 2

HS00 11:00pm – Gladiator (2000) – Winner Best Film VOD, HSGO

Friday, February 16

HS00 9:00pm – Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Winner Best Film, Best Direction (Ang Lee), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jake Gyllenhaal) VOD, HSGO

Saturday, February 17

HS70 10:50pm – Julia (1977) – Winner Best Film

Sunday, February 18

HS00 2:10pm – Atonement (2007) – Winner Best Film VOD, HSGO

HS00 4:15pm – An Education (2009) – Winner Best Actress in a Leading Role (Carey Mulligan)

HS00 6:00pm – 2018 EE British Academy Films Awards





Love is in the Air

Wednesday, February 14

HS70 6:40pm – Romeo and Juliet (1968) VOD, HSGO

HS70 2:10am – The Taming of the Shrew (1967)

HS80 9:00pm – Unfaithfully Yours (1984) PREM

HS80 10:30pm – The War of The Roses (1989)

HS80 12:30am – Working Girl (1988)

HS90 9:00pm – William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996) PREM

HS90 11:05pm – Indochine (1992)

HS90 1:45am – Jane Eyre (1996)

HS00 9:00pm – Moulin Rouge! (2001)

HS00 11:10pm – Big Fish (2003) VOD, HSGO

HS00 1:20am – Maid in Manhattan (2002)





Hollywood Suite 70s Movies

Monday, February 12 – Barbra Streisand Double Bill

HS70 9:00pm – The Way We Were (1973)

HS70 11:00pm – Funny Lady (1975) VOD, HSGO

Wednesday, February 14 – Steve McQueen Double Bill

HS70 9:00pm – The Getaway (1972) PREM, VOD, HSGO

HS70 11:05pm – The Sand Pebbles (1966)

Friday, February 23

HS70 7:05pm – Planet of the Apes (1968)

HS70 9:00pm – Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971) PREM





Hollywood Suite 80s Movies

Friday, February 9 – Patrick Swayze Double Bill

HS80 9:00pm – The Outsiders (1983)

HS80 10:35pm – Next of Kin (1989)

Friday, February 16 – Michael Douglas Double Bill

HS80 10:55pm – Wall Street (1987)

HS80 1:05am – The Star Chamber (1983)

Sunday, February 25

HS80 9:00pm – Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983) VOD, HSGO

HS80 10:40pm – Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985) VOD, HSGO





Hollywood Suite 90s Movies

Friday, February 2 – Martin Lawrence Double Bill

HS90 9:00pm – Bad Boys (1995)

HS90 11:00pm – Blue Streak (1999)

Thursday, February 13 – Kevin Smith Double Bill

HS90 9:00pm – Chasing Amy (1997)

HS90 10:55pm – Clerks (1994)

Sunday, February 25 – Director Neil Jordan Triple Bill

HS90 9:00pm – Interview with the Vampire (1994) VOD, HSGO

HS90 11:05pm – The Crying Game (1992) VOD, HSGO

HS90 1:00am – The Butcher Boy (1997)





Hollywood Suite 00s Movies

Saturday, February 10

HS00 9:00pm – Mission: Impossible II (2000) PREM

Sunday, February 11– Diane Lane and Richard Gere Double Bill

HS00 9:00pm – Unfaithful (2002)

HS00 11:05pm – Nights in Rodanthe (2008) VOD, HSGO

Thursday, February 15 – Ben Affleck Double Bill

HS00 12:10am – Reindeer Games (2000) VOD, HSGO

HS00 2:00am – Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)





From Janus Films and The Criterion Collection

Hollywood Suite is proud to present a series of classic and contemporary films that have defined many of the most important moments in the history of cinema. Each lovingly preserved and restored film from Janus Films and The Criterion Collection is presented uncut, in its original aspect ratio, as its maker intended it to be seen.

Saturday, February 3

HS80 9:00pm – Babette’s Feast (1987)

Saturday, February 10

HS80 9:00pm – Desert Hearts (1985) PREM, VOD, HSGO

Saturday, February 17

HS70 9:00pm – Picnic at Hanging Rock (1975) VOD, HSGO

Saturday, February 24

HS90 9:00pm – Secrets & Lies (1996) PREM, VOD, HSGO





The Golden Age

The stars – the lines – the moments – that made movie history. Join us Thursdays for a look back at the essential classics from the early days of film to the 1960s on Hollywood Suite 70s Movies.

Thursday, February 1

HS70 9:00pm – Bonnie & Clyde (1967) VOD, HSGO

HS70 10:55pm – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

HS70 12:50am – The Silencers (1966)

Thursday, February 8

HS70 9:00pm – How the West Was Won (1962) PREM

HS70 11:45pm – Cat Ballou (1965) VOD, HSGO

HS70 1:25am – The Third Man (1949)

Thursday, February 15

HS70 9:00pm – Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice (1969) VOD, HSGO

HS70 1:05am – The End of the Affair (1955) VOD, HSGO

Thursday, February 22

HS70 9:00pm – Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) VOD, HSGO

HS70 12:30am – On the Waterfront (1954)

