HOLLYWOOD SUITE BRINGS MOVIE MAGIC TO YOUR FINGERTIPS WITH THE ENHANCED HOLLYWOOD SUITE GO APP

We’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse with Hollywood Suite’s newly enhanced Hollywood Suite GO app. Partnering with Powered by Accedo Studio Pro, Hollywood Suite is proud to unveil its easy-to-navigate interface, which allows viewers to stream the network’s full slate of Hollywood heavyweights and original short form factual series, including the much buzzed-about doc Ferris’s Room, at their convenience. Now available for iOS and Android users, the content-rich platform takes movie-lovers’ viewing experience to a whole new level.

“We are thrilled to bring classic cinema to life in the digital age through our enhanced Hollywood Suite GO apps,” said David Kines, President, Hollywood Suite. “With an unparalleled catalogue of decade-defining films, plus original short form content, this is the app Canadian cinephiles have been waiting for.”

The Hollywood Suite GO App features:

An easy-to-navigate interface allowing fans to effortlessly find the content they want, including by genre or decade

Original short-form series On Film, Spotlight and Film Facts, featuring expert insights on notable films and filmmakers (free to subscribers and non-subscribers)

A monthly-updated collection of over 100 streaming films (subscription required)

Janus Films and The Criterion Collection – A selection of classic and contemporary films that have defined the most important moments in the history of cinema (subscription required)

The HSGO app is produced with the support of the Canadian Media Fund.

