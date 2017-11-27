Gusto Unwraps Brand-New Festive Specials and Marathons this Holiday Season

Gusto kicks off the entertaining season by revealing three new holiday specials: the all-new original special MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM (December 2); the Canadian premiere of EAT WELL FOR LESS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (December 9); and JAMIE’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS (December 19) from Gusto fan-favourite Jamie Oliver.

All December long, viewers can also indulge in Gusto’s best food and lifestyle programming with deliciously entertaining marathons, including fan-favourite Christmas specials from years past; a dinner and a movie marathon featuring themed recipes from MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 3 winner Mary Berg; and a feast of television and movie marathons, including MARTHA & SNOOP’S POTLUCK DINNER PARTY and Gusto’s #1 series with A25-54, JAMIE’S QUICK & EASY FOOD.

The first course on Gusto’s holiday menu is served up by MASTERCHEF CANADA judge Michael Bonacini, as he takes viewers to his Ontario farm where he recreates classic Welsh and Italian dishes from his childhood in the all-new original special MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM, Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Then, Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin don their Santa hats to help viewers save money and time on Christmas dinner in the Canadian premiere of EAT WELL FOR LESS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL, airing Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Premiering Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, Jamie Oliver inspires viewers with Italian dinner recipes sure to impress this holiday season in the new special JAMIE’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS.

Gusto also delivers a smorgasbord of marathons this festive season, including the “Christmas Specials Marathon” beginning Friday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, which features a variety of holiday specials from Jamie Oliver, Lorraine Pascale, Rachel Allen, the hosts of Gusto’s ONE WORLD KITCHEN, and more. Viewers can also ring in the New Year with a “Jamie Oliver Mega-Marathon,” which includes his latest series, JAMIE’S QUICK & EASY FOOD, beginning Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 midnight ET/9 p.m. PT, as well as a “Martha & Snoop-A-Thon” beginning with the first episode of Season 1 at 3 p.m. ET/12 noon PT on Monday, Jan. 1.

Additionally, Gusto’s DINNER AND A MOVIE sees MASTERCHEF CANADA Season 3 winner Mary Berg create themed recipe ideas to pair with movies on Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Throughout each film, Berg invites special guests to cook alongside her as she details fun and easy recipes for films, including all-new treats for the premieres of UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN (December 1), ELF (December 8), and DECK THE HALLS (December 15).

