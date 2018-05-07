Gusto Serves Up New Programming During Nationwide Freeview, Beginning May 15

Stacking its summer line-up with high-profile programming, Gusto announced today a nationwide freeview beginning May 15 and running until June 26. The Gusto freeview is available through participating television service providers across the country, including Bell, Bell Aliant, Cogeco, Eastlink, BellMTS, Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, and Videotron. Free sampling of select programming will also be available on demand for all for Bell, Rogers, Telus, Shaw, and Eastlink subscribers.

As previously announced, Gusto’s summer schedule features all-new original series WHERE TO I DO?, starring design expert Tommy Smythe (THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW), DOG TALES RESCUE, a docu-series following King City, Ont.’s Dog Tales Rescue and Horse Sanctuary, and BONACINI’S ITALY, featuring world-renowned chef and judge on CTV’s MASTERCHEF, Michael Bonacini. And coming to Gusto for the first time ever, celebrity gourmet Nigella Lawson whips up her favourite comfort meals with her latest series, NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE.

Making its debut during the freeview, and just in time for summer, fan-favourite Chef Spencer Watts delivers recipes tailor-made for the barbecue, in the all-new Gusto Worldwide Media original series WATTS ON THE GRILL, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT beginning June 19. The 13-episode, half-hour series sees Watts show off his grill skills, grilling up flavourful main and side dishes, from sizzling steak and smoked chicken, to steamy seafood. Tips, tricks, and tasty recipes are all on Watts’ menu as he inspires viewers to think of ingredients differently, and try new things on the grill.

The freeview kicks off with Gusto original series WHERE TO I DO?, Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, following Canadian property and design expert Tommy Smythe (THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW) as he helps couples find their perfect wedding venue. Whether they’re ravers looking for a party, entrepreneurs looking for high-end glamour, or young lovers looking to keep things simple, Smythe takes each couple to three unique spaces where their fantasy wedding can be realized.

Then, beginning Thursday, May 31, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT, dogs find their forever homes in DOG TALES RESCUE. The docu-series features King City, Ont.’s Dog Tales Rescue and Horse Sanctuary and follows co-founders and animal lovers Danielle Eden-Scheinberg and Rob Scheinberg as they care and rehabilitate sick, elderly, and abused animals. Along with a dedicated team of 50 passionate staff, the sanctuary accepts local surrenders and works with shelters both domestically and abroad, searching for animals in need of help.

Next up, culinary superstar Nigella Lawson makes her Gusto debut in NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE, Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. A companion to her latest best-selling cookbook of the same name, the series celebrates home cooking and the food that makes people feel happy and welcome as they sit around a home cook’s table. Whether offering up her fresh take on familiar classics, or creating new dishes inspired by different cuisines, Nigella ensures that everyday eating is always pleasurable, with a minimum of fuss.

Finally, MASTERCHEF CANADA’s Michael Bonacini showcases Italy’s diverse and sumptuous fare in Gusto Worldwide Media’s BONACINI’S ITALY, Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT beginning June 4. Throughout the season, Bonacini cooks his way through 15 Italian regions, exploring the flavours and textures that make each unique. In each episode, Bonacini takes viewers through an entire meal, from antipasto, soup, or salad, to primo, secondo, and dolce.

Taking all of the mouth-watering programming from screen to table, GustoTV.com provides readers with daily fresh fare, including companion recipes, meal ideas, snackable video tutorials, and more.

