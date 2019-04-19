Gusto Says “I Do” to Season 2 as WHERE TO I DO? Premieres May 7

First comes love, then comes location! Gusto announced today that Season 2 of the Canadian Screen Award-nominated original series WHERE TO I DO?, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, beginning May 7. Produced by Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group, the eight-episode, half-hour lifestyle program is hosted by Canadian property and design expert Tommy Smythe (THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW, THE SEARCH FOR CANADA’S NEXT DESIGNER), who follows couples as they search for the wedding venue of their dreams.

For the first time ever, new episodes of WHERE TO I DO? will be made available on Gusto’s YouTube channel the day after broadcast. Season 1 is available exclusively now on Crave, CTV.ca, and the CTV app.

The #1 Canadian series on Gusto for A25-54 last year, WHERE TO I DO? has been renewed for a third season, with casting underway. The series is currently being sold around the world and is now screening in territories like Africa, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Latin America, Poland, and others.

Click here to view the premiere episode of WHERE TO I DO?

“WHERE TO I DO? is a world-class production that continues to bolster Bell Media Studios’ diverse programming slate,” said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios. “The series is the perfect example of our continued dedication to creating Canadian content that both contends and flourishes in the international marketplace.”

“Season 1 of WHERE TO I DO? was an undeniable treat, and Season 2 delivers even more beautiful couples, amazing locations, and incredible wedding ideas from the master of all ceremonies, Tommy,” said Martin Oxley, Executive Producer, Motion Content Group.

Whether it’s a medieval castle, a tropical greenhouse, or a mountain retreat, Smythe presents the best venue options for the couple’s big day using innovative, state-of-the-art 3D animations to bring each space to life. With the decision made, each episode culminates with a wedding-day reveal of the chosen venue.

In the Season 2 premiere of WHERE TO I DO? (May 7), New Jersey sweethearts Alyssa and Andy love New York City, and want their wedding to feel as “NYC” as possible. The only problem is that Alyssa wants a venue in the heart of Manhattan, while her fiancé Andy (an auditor) is worried about all of the traffic and chaos. Andy would prefer to see the NYC skyline from afar; he loves New York, but he loves it from a distance. To complicate things further, Alyssa loves all things new, modern, and white, while Andy prefers the old, classic, Frank Sinatra side of the city. Smythe is faced with the challenge of finding them a venue that blends old and new in the Big Apple.

Share this: Print



Tweet

