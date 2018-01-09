Gusto Rings in the New Year with All-New Food and Lifestyle Series Premiering This January

New Year, new series! Gusto delivers all-new food and lifestyle programming with the series premieres of Bell Media original series MINOR RENOVATIONS and SPENCER’S BIG 30.

Beginning January 9, host Eric Stromer (OVER YOUR HEAD) and young designers take over Gusto in the new series MINOR RENOVATIONS. Airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, each episode follows a pair of young designers who are matched with the spaces of unsuspecting homeowners. With only two days, the creative kids must lead the renovations and deliver a transformed space that that their clients will love…hopefully.

Gusto favourite Spencer Watts ushers in 2018 with an all-new series, SPENCER’S BIG 30 from Gusto Worldwide Media, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT. The fast-paced series features healthy, hearty family meals that can be prepared in about 30 minutes for around 30 dollars. In each episode, Watts prepares an entire meal from start to finish, sharing his shortcuts and tips with viewers at home.

**Media Note: Screeners and publicity photos are available online at bellmedia.ca/pr.

MINOR RENOVATIONS – Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, beginning Jan. 9 – New Series

In MINOR RENOVATIONS, home improvement expert Eric Stromer hosts and mentors five aspiring designers, twelve years old or younger. In each episode, two of the minor renovators lead the re-design of a space that the homeowners are struggling to take on themselves. After the homeowners hand over their space, it is revealed that the creative kids are in charge and will direct a team of experienced tradespeople and redesign the space with limited time and budget.

SPENCER’S BIG 30 – Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT, beginning Jan. 25 – New Series

From prep to plate, host Spencer Watts shares his top tips and tricks for cutting cooking time down, without sacrificing flavour. In the premiere episode, Spencer Watts makes a delicious family-style roast beef dinner in around 30 minutes.

For Gusto’s complete January programming schedule, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

