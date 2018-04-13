Gusto Premieres New Original series BONACINI’S ITALY and adds World-Renowned Chef Nigella Lawson to its Culinary Roster with NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE, June 4

Gusto continues to pack its schedule with premium lifestyle programs featuring the most sought-after personalities with the premiere of all-new cooking series NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE and Gusto Worldwide Media’s BONACINI’S ITALY, beginning June 4.

Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson shares the food she cooks for family and friends in her latest, six-part series NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. A companion to her latest best-selling cookbook of the same name, the series celebrates home cooking and the food that makes people feel happy and welcome as they sit around a home cook’s table. Whether offering up her fresh take on familiar classics, or creating new dishes inspired by different cuisines, Nigella ensures that everyday eating is always pleasurable, with a minimum of fuss. Recipes include Parmesan French Toast, Herbed Leg of Lamb, and Beef and Aubergine Fatteh.

Following AT MY TABLE, viewers venture to Italy with MASTERCHEF CANADA’s Michael Bonacini as he showcases the country’s diverse and sumptuous fare in the premiere of Gusto’s latest original series, BONACINI’S ITALY. Airing Mondays at 8:30 p.m. ET, the 15-episode, half-hour series features Bonacini preparing unique and sophisticated dishes from specific regions across Italy including Seafood Couscous (Sicily), Mint Fava Bean Soup (Lazio), and Chickpea Flatbread (Liguria).

“Gusto is dedicated to delivering dynamic lifestyle programming that inspires and connects with its audience,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming. “Tapping culinary influencers like Bonacini and Lawson is a no-brainer, and we’re thrilled to be able to add them to our premium lifestyle lineup this spring.”

NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE – Premieres Monday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET – New Series

In the first episode, Nigella shares new discoveries like her Turkish-inspired Eggs, as well as old-fashioned favourites including the aptly named Queen of Puddings. For a relaxed get- together around the table, Nigella rustles up a gloriously simple Chicken and Pea Traybake. For times of urgent need, there are her Emergency Brownies, and she finds a new use for a spiralizer.

Click here to view the premiere episode of NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE.

BONACINI’S ITALY – Premieres Monday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET – Gusto Original Series

BONACINI’S ITALY is a new sophisticated food series featuring celebrity Chef Michael Bonacini as he cooks up diverse Italian cuisine. Set in a contemporary kitchen, Bonacini explores different regions of Italy by preparing dishes unique to each local tradition. In the premiere episode, Bonacini explores the region of Tuscany, creating delectable Tuscan dishes including Panzanella (tomato and bread salad), Gnudi con Ricotta e Spinaci (spinach ricotta gnudi), Peposo con Fagioli all’Ucelletto (peppered beef stew and beans in the style of small birds), and Pesce al Forno con Patate (baked sea bass with potatoes).

Click here to view the premiere episode of BONACINI’S ITALY.

BONACINI’S ITALY is created by Chris Knight, President and CEO, Gusto Worldwide Media. Bell Media Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. Pat DiVittorio is Vice-President, Programming, Bell Media. Mike Cosentino is Senior Vice-President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

