Gusto Glistens with a Festive Line-Up of Original Programming This Holiday Season

Celebrate the holidays on Gusto with a festive lineup of programming, including six, all-new Gusto original specials BONACINI’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS, SPENCER’S BIG HOLIDAY, and four FLOUR POWER specials.

Heartwarming one-hour holiday special, BONACINI’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS features Chef Michael Bonacini as he explores five regions of Italy to share some of his favourite Italian holiday meals. Airing Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, this all-new Gusto original special guides viewers through an Italian Christmas Eve dinner, showcasing delectable dishes like Salt Cod Mousse on Polenta Crostini, Pork Braised in Milk, and a classic Italian dessert, Espresso Zabaglione with Toasted Panettone.

Chef Spencer Watts serves up some of his favourite holiday meals, treats, and drinks in the Gusto original special, SPENCER’S BIG HOLIDAY, premiering Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET. Whether it’s a festive family brunch, a fancy holiday dinner party, or a New Year’s Eve cocktail mixer, Watts has the tips and tricks to ensure that everyone sails through the hectic holiday season with style.

FLOUR POWER offers four 30-minute original holiday specials this season, kicking off with the back-to-back premieres of FLOUR POWER: TWISTS ON THE CLASSICS and FLOUR POWER: PIES GALORE beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 10; followed by FLOUR POWER: BIG WOW DESSERTS and FLOUR POWER: EDIBLE GIFTS, beginning at 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 17.

Culinary superstar Nigella Lawson escapes to the countryside this season with the Gusto premiere of NIGELLA’S CHRISTMAS TABLE, on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET. Against a backdrop of crackling log fires and sparkling lights, Lawson shares festive flavours and tips for relaxed entertaining.

Returning to Gusto this season is MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM, airing on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET. In this festive one-hour holiday special, celebrity Chef Michael Bonacini cooks up comforting dishes and homey Christmas flavours.

Here is the complete list of Holiday Programming:

ONE WORLD KITCHEN: OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY RECIPES – Monday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET

For the first time in One World Kitchen, Hana (Japan), Vanessa (Italy), Natalia (Argentina), and Pailin (Thailand) get together to cook their favorite traditional holiday dishes influenced by their respective cultures. In this fun and festive one-hour special, the hosts lend each other a hand, sharing techniques, laughs, and more than a glass or two of wine. Each host takes a turn leading this global kitchen as they serve up their succulent and savory dishes including a colorful Christmas Sushi Roll, velvety Veal in a Creamy Tuna Sauce with Capers, aromatic Striped Bass in Garlic and Lime Marinade, and an epic Timballo. For the final recipe, the beautiful and bubbly hosts combine all the flavors of One World Kitchen into a truly internationally-inspired turkey dish.

SPENCER’S BIG HOLIDAY – Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET

The snow is falling, the lights are twinkling, the fire is crackling, and it’s time for SPENCER’S BIG HOLIDAY! In this festive one-hour holiday special, Spencer Watts serves up some of his favourite holiday meals, treats, and drinks. Follow Spencer as he shows how to wow our guests with food (and drinks to match) all the way from breakfast to when the clock strikes midnight. Whether it’s a festive family brunch, a fancy holiday dinner party, or a New Year’s Eve cocktail mixer, Spencer has the tips and tricks to ensure that everyone will sail through the hectic holiday season with style.

FLOUR POWER: TWISTS ON THE CLASSICS – Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET

Christmas is right around the corner and it calls for a little fun – like a twist on traditional holiday desserts! FLOUR POWER CHRISTMAS: TWISTS ON THE CLASSICS offers a new take on some seasonal favourites to bring a fresh perspective and world of flavour for the holidays! Enchanting host Jessica McGovern plays off classic desserts, serving up handy hints on how to get the most out of every bite. From sweet and fluffy Gumdrop Cakes drizzled with a light lemony glaze to a delectable Eggnog Ski Slope Cake decorated with rosemary trees and a few friends to hit the hills, Jessica’s unique holiday recipes will surely become a tradition on all Christmas lists!

FLOUR POWER: PIES GALORE – Monday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET

In preparation for a relaxing holiday with friends and family, FLOUR POWER THANKSGIVING: PIES GALORE brings a twist to Thanksgiving classics. In this holiday special, host Jessica McGovern explores three new and exciting treats to bring to the table, sharing some of her favourite tips and tricks along the way. Jessica is serving up light and flaky Pie Fries with Apple Caramel Dip, a rich and creamy Sweet Potato Pie, and a luscious Vanilla Bourbon Sweet Potato Pie Cake coated in a fluffy marshmallow frosting. These quick and easy recipes will get everyone into the holiday spirit while adding a new taste to classic desserts.

MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM – Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET

In this heartwarming one-hour holiday special, celebrity Chef Michael Bonacini invites viewers to his cozy farmhouse in Ontario, for a charming Christmas feast. In this scenic winter retreat, Chef Bonacini interprets classic Welsh and Italian Christmas dishes from his childhood. Michael cooks up comforting dishes from hearty potato leek soup, to succulent roast lamb, to classic molten chocolate lava cake. As he explores homey Christmas flavours, Michael shares his traditions and gives tips for perfecting the holiday meal. With its festive theme and comforting atmosphere, MICHAEL BONACINI’S CHRISTMAS AT THE FARM introduces you to dishes guaranteed to delight and satisfy.

FLOUR POWER: BIG WOW DESSERTS – Monday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

The holidays are here! From sweet and salty to traditional, FLOUR POWER CHRISTMAS: BIG WOW DESSERTS covers it all. First, Jessica bakes a decadent Chocolate Yule Log stuffed with a creamy Salted Caramel Frosting and finishes with a holiday-inspired cake decorated with homemade peppermint candy canes! Jessica’s holiday sweets are perfect for a big Christmas celebration.

FLOUR POWER: EDIBLE GIFTS – Monday, Dec. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Christmas is near, and the pressure is on! Between work, home, friends, and family, the list of people to buy for is endless. FLOUR POWER CHRISTMAS: EDIBLE GIFTS offers up four creative and more personal options to make the holidays cheaper, sweeter, and filled with love. Fun host Jessica McGovern shows how to bake something for everyone including Crispy Brittle Bark covered in chocolate, rich Coal Cookies that are sweet with a bit of heat, adorable peanut butter-chocolate Reindeer Cupcakes, and easy-to-make Christmas Puzzle Cookies.

BONACINI’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS – Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 10 p.m. ET

BONACINI’S ITALIAN CHRISTMAS is a heartwarming one-hour holiday special featuring Chef Michael Bonacini as he explores five regions of Italy to share some of his favourite Italian meals for the holidays. Michael cooks up a traditional Italian Christmas Eve dinner, showcasing delectable dishes like Salt Cod Mousse on Polenta Crostini, Pork Braised in Milk, and a classic Italian dessert, Espresso Zabaglione with Toasted Panettone. From Veneto, Sardinia, Calabria, Sicily, and Emilia Romagna, Michael explores Christmas flavours and traditions of these unique Italian regions.

NIGELLA’S CHRISTMAS TABLE – Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Nigella decamps to the countryside for her coziest Christmas yet. Against a backdrop of crackling log fires and sparkling lights, Nigella shares her tips for relaxed entertaining, bringing new flavours to the festivities and the coziness of familiar fare. Inspired by the beauty of her surroundings, Nigella throws a party, serving platters of devilled eggs and a sparkling cocktail, and creates a feast of Roast Duck with Orange, Soy, and Ginger alongside Garlic and Parmesan Mashed Potato Gratin, and sour-sweet soused Red Cabbage with Cranberries, as well as an exotic take on Brussel Sprouts. For dessert, there’s a glorious Sticky Toffee Pudding made all the more delicious with an effortless, no-churn Brandy Salted Caramel Ice-Cream. For a simple fireside supper, Nigella rustles up a warmly-spiced Moroccan Vegetable Hotpot, with a dill and pine nut couscous, and chocolate pistachio meringue cookies for a sweet after-dinner treat.

