From Producers of “Orange Is the New Black” and “GLOW” Comes Lifetime’s Newest Scripted Dramedy “American Princess” Premiering June 2

The world of yesteryear emerges front and center with the premiere of Lifetime’s new scripted dramedy, American Princess on Sunday, June 2 at 9pm ET/PT. From A+E Studios, creator Jamie Denbo and executive producers Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann and Mark A. Burley, the series follows runaway bride Amanda Klein (Aussie newcomer Georgia Flood) as she joins a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry, only to discover there’s a lot more to life than she once thought.

When Amanda (Flood), an Upper East Side socialite, runs away from her own dream wedding, she realizes that the life she thought she wanted wasn’t actually right after all. After impulsively joining a Renaissance Faire, Amanda experiences an unexpected awakening that leads her to reevaluate everything she thought she knew about the pursuit of happiness. She quickly develops new friendships, rivalries and romances that, much to the confusion of her family, opens her eyes to new beginnings.

Lucas Neff stars as ‘David,’ Amanda’s love interest and Ren Faire actor who goes by the name “Pizzle Humpsalot,” performing Shakespearean parodies in the mud; Seana Kofoed plays ‘Maggie’, the venerable Queen Elizabeth at the Faire; Mary Hollis Inboden plays ‘Delilah’, a free-spirited washer wench who becomes Amanda’s new best friend; and Rory O’Malley as ‘Brian’, Maggie’s confidant and the Faire’s beloved Shakespeare.

Guest stars include Jamie Denbo, Lesley Ann Warren, Matt Peters, Lucas Hazlett, Sophie Von Haselberg, Matt Ehrich, Natasha Leggero, Steve Agee, Tommy Dorfman, Fortune Feimster, and John Ross Bowie.

