Fresh Seasons of Original Series DNA DINNERS, DOG TALES RESCUE, and WHERE TO I DO? Launch During Gusto’s Nationwide Freeview, April 30 – May 27

Beginning April 30, Gusto serves up a nationwide freeview featuring some of the finest in premium lifestyle content, including the return of original series, DNA DINNERS, DOG TALES RESCUE, and WHERE TO I DO?; the return of superstar chef Jamie Oliver and his BFF, farmer Jimmy Doherty, for Season 7 of JAMIE AND JIMMY’S FOOD FIGHT CLUB; and the debut of two all-new series, HOW’D YOU GET SO RICH? UK, starring Katherine Ryan, and VICE Media’s THE PIZZA SHOW, hosted by Frank Pinello.

The Gusto freeview is available through participating television service providers across the country, including but not limited to Bell, Bell Aliant, BellMTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, and participating members of the CCSA. Subscribers and non-subscribers alike can sample select Gusto programming during the freeview on demand via set-top box with participating TV providers.

See below for premiere dates and descriptions for returning Gusto originals and series available during Gusto’s freeview. All dates are subject to change.

HOW’D YOU GET SO RICH? UK (6 episodes x :60) *Series Premiere*

Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET beginning May 2

Hosted by Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan (THE STAND-UP SHOW WITH KATHERINE RYAN), in HOW’D YOU GET SO RICH? UK the stand-up comic meets with a selection of successful people to discover how they accumulated all their wealth. The series is a British adaptation of the U.S. series of the same name, originally hosted by the late Joan Rivers (THE JOAN RIVERS SHOW).

DNA DINNERS Season 1B (7 episodes x :30)

Fridays at 8:30 p.m. ET beginning May 3

DNA DINNERS follows host and ETALK reporter, Tyrone Edwards as he helps 16 individuals discover their roots through DNA analysis. The ground-breaking series takes the individuals through a journey of self-discovery as they uncover their newfound background from the results of a revolutionary DNA test. To celebrate their heritage, Tyrone takes each person to meet with an expert chef who shares iconic dishes and unique cooking techniques from their culture and is then shared with the individual’s family members at a dinner party. DNA DINNERS reveals that food connects us to our history, and ultimately will always bring us together.

JAMIE & JIMMY’S FOOD FIGHT CLUB Season 7 (12 episodes x :60)

Fridays at 9 p.m. ET beginning May 3

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty return to the café on the Southend, Essex pier for Season 7 of JAMIE & JIMMY’S FOOD FIGHT CLUB. The all-new season follows childhood best friends as they cook up show-stopping recipes for the perfect weekend feast to share with family and friends. Jamie and Jimmy also create recipes inspired by important moments from the lives of their celebrity guests including DOCTOR WHO’s Jodie Whittaker, Danny DeVito, and Martin Freeman. The boys also hit the road to tackle food issues that are important to them and campaign on behalf of the nation to get Britain eating better.

WHERE TO I DO? Season 2 (8 episodes x :30)

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET beginning May 7

For every couple getting married, big decisions have to be made. And the biggest decision of all is location, location, location! Canadian property and design expert Tommy Smythe takes engaged couples on a journey to find their fantasy wedding venue in the second season of Canadian Screen Award-nominated WHERE TO I DO?. Whether it’s a medieval castle, a tropical greenhouse, or a mountain retreat, Tommy presents the best venue options for the couple’s dream day.

DOG TALES RESCUE Season 2 (8 episodes x :30)

Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET beginning May 7

Season 2 of DOG TALES RESCUE continues to follow the action packed day-to-day operation of this one of a kind, luxury animal rescue and sanctuary located just outside of Toronto. Rob, Danielle, and their dedicated team, stop at nothing to rescue animals and give them a wonderful life safe from harm. From over-crowded shelters in Israel to North Carolina’s emergency evacuations, they go the distance to find, save, and provide dogs in need with a second chance.

THE PIZZA SHOW (16 episodes x :60) *Series Premiere*

Fridays at 11 p.m. ET beginning May 17

Arguably the world’s favourite food gets the attention it deserves in new series THE PIZZA SHOW as host Frank Pinello, owner of Best Pizza in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, travels the world eating great pizza and meeting even better people. Pinello hits up multiple cities on his world tour including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Rome to expose hidden (and not so hidden) hot-spots dedicated to pizza and all of its cheesy greatness.

THE PIZZA SHOW is produced and distributed by VICE Media.

Share this: Print



Tweet

