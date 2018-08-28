Original Chinese Canadian Crime Drama Blood and Water Returns, Beginning Sept. 9 on OMNI Television

Detective Josephine ‘Jo’ Bradley (Steph Song, Outsiders, War) is back on the case as Blood and Water, the Canadian Screen Award-nominee, returns for a compelling second season, beginning Sunday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on OMNI Television (check local listings). Starring Canadian Steph Song, the eight-part, 30-minute episode season sees another murder that spins Jo into a web of lies as she juggles family drama after returning home from China.



“I’m thrilled to have another chance to continue the story of Jo Bradley and the Xie family and bring new episodes of Blood and Water to OMNI audiences,” said Diane Boehme, Executive Producer. “We’ve taken a different approach to the story and it’s been particularly gratifying for me to nurture so much emerging talent and watch as they bloom.”

“Blood and Water is a great example of our commitment to deliver premium content to OMNI audiences in a third language,” said Nataline Rodrigues, Director of Original Programming, Rogers Media. “We strongly believe that Blood and Water is a dramatic series that can compete on a world stage and is truly reflective of its audiences, both in front of and behind the camera.”

Season 2 rings in with a frantic phone call to Detective Jo Bradley from her friend, Teresa Fai (Loretta Yu, Save Me, Between), whose boyfriend Jimmy Lin (Andy Yu, Fargo, Bad Blood) is on the run after witnessing a brutal murder. But finding Jimmy will once again bring Jo and her partner Detective Evan Ong (Byron Mann, Skyscraper, Altered Carbon, The Big Short) into the orbit of Teresa’s father-in-law, ruthless billionaire Ron Xie (Oscar Hsu, The Recruit, Blindness) and the undertow of his dark secrets. The stakes escalate when Jo’s investigation forces Evan to make a fateful and, potentially, tragic decision.

The second season of Blood and Water features additional new cast members including Amanda Zhou (Fang Wang, Warrior) and award-winning Selena Lee (Michelle Chang, Spouse for House), winner of ‘Best Actress’ at the Los Angeles Film Awards, Los Angeles Movie Awards, and at the European Cinematography Awards. Selena Lee Sze-wa is a Hong Kong-born Canadian actress and former Miss Hong Kong 2003 contestant. Prior to entering the Miss Hong Kong pageant, Selena attended the University of Toronto, studying for a Bachelor of Business Commerce degree. She is now a popular actress with TVB (Television Broadcasts Limited) in Hong Kong. Additional returning performers include: Elfina Luk (Anna Xie, Skyscraper), Fiona Fu (Weiran Xie, Power Rangers), B.C. Lee (Victor Li, Almost Human, Fringe), Maria Ricossa (Professor Colleen Bradley), and Aidan Devine (Lt. Dan Barron).

“It is an absolute pleasure to bring Season 2 of the series to Canadian audiences,” said Ira Levy, Partner and Executive Producer, Breakthrough Entertainment. “Our goal was to go above and beyond with this new season and continue the success that this diverse and powerful series has seen since the beginning.”

Audiences can catch-up on previous episodes on the OMNI Television website and on Rogers on Demand.

